Rex & Lav podcast: Scheffler loved them but were signature events a success?

Count Scottie Scheffler as a huge fan of signature events. He won four of them, totaling nearly $17 million in his seven starts (of eight events in the series).

But were the signature events a success? In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in. They also discuss Scheffler's continued run of dominance at the Travelers Championship and what has been missing from this record-breaking season.