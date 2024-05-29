Rex & Lav podcast: As Lexi reminds, pro life isn't always easy, especially for the young
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Lexi Thompson's surprise announcement that, at age 29, she'll retire from playing a full schedule.
They weigh in on why pro life is difficult for young players and also discuss Rory McIlroy in Canada and the dropped charges against Scottie Scheffler.
00:00: Scheffler's case dropped; time to move forward
6:00: Lexi's announcement furthers mental health awareness
10:00: Why pro life is difficult for young players
16:45: Players' teams are more than just about performance
20:06: What to watch for in Canada? Rory, of course!
23:00: Getting ready for Golf's Longest Day