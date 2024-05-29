Rex & Lav podcast: As Lexi reminds, pro life isn't always easy, especially for the young

Rex & Lav podcast: As Lexi reminds, pro life isn't always easy, especially for the young

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Lexi Thompson's surprise announcement that, at age 29, she'll retire from playing a full schedule.

They weigh in on why pro life is difficult for young players and also discuss Rory McIlroy in Canada and the dropped charges against Scottie Scheffler.