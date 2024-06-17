Rex & Lav pod: Inside the Bryson-Rory duel and one of the best U.S. Opens ever

Was this the best major championship in recent memory?

Was this the most brutal defeat in Rory McIlroy's career?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take you inside the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and discuss what this means for Bryson DeChambeau, McIlroy and the Tour-LIV future.