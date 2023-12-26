Rex & Lav pod: 2024 picks, predictions, top performers

It’s prediction time for the 2024 season.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys make their picks for players who will make the jump next year – stars who will elevate to the next level and become major winners, top-50 guys ready to join the big time, and those outside the top 100 who could soon become household names.

Later on, they discuss some of the tournaments they’re most looking forward to – hint: it’s the first major of the year – and review some of their biggest swings-and-misses from the 2023 edition of this pod.