Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

Earlier this year some (ahem, Hoggard) scoffed at the notion of Ludvig Aberg being part of the European Ryder Cup team.

Now, three months a pro and having never competed in a major, the young Swede could be Luke Donald's not-so-secret weapon in Rome.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down Captain Donald's picks, particularly the unprecedented selection of Aberg.

They also weigh in on who is the REAL underdog and, of course, what's on the grill this weekend. Listen above.

