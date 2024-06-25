Rex to honor Terre Haute native Tommy John on Tuesday

Terre Haute native Tommy John will most likely be up for consideration for the Baseball Hall Of Fame Class of 2025. The Terre Haute Rex are promoting his cause with Tommy John Night at Bob Warn Field on Tuesday.

John – who starred at Terre Haute Gerstmeyer before he embarked on a 26-season Major League Baseball career – will throw out the first pitch at the Rex game against Dubois County, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. John will also be presented with the key to the city and the first 1,000 fans will get a commemorative baseball.

John will appear along with Dianne Munson, wife of the late Thurman Munson, as well as Mike Munson, Thurman’s son. There will be video testimonials during the game from players of that era such as Pete Rose, Jim Kaat and Steve Garvey.

Both John and Munson could be up for consideration on the 2025 ballot. The 2025 class includes players from the Classic Baseball Era, which constitutes the period up to 1980.

John played from 1963-89 for six different teams, starting in his first two seasons with the Cleveland Indians and finishing with the New York Yankees, where he played for eight non-consecutive seasons. John also spent seven years with the Chicago White Sox, six with the Los Angeles Dodgers, four with the California Angels and one season with the Oakland A’s.

John has a career record of 288-231 and a career ERA of 3.34. John is a three-time 20-game winner and crested double-digit wins 17 times in his career.

John is most famous for the surgery named after him, the ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, better known as Tommy John surgery. Devised by Los Angeles Dodgers doctor Frank Jobe, John was the first player to undergo the surgery after the 1974 season.

While John missed the 1975 season, he came back stronger than ever afterwards. Of his 288 career wins, 164 occurred after the surgery and so did all of his 20-win seasons, one with the Dodgers and two with the Yankees.

When John was on the Hall of Fame ballot starting in 1995, his highest vote percentage was 31.7%, amassed during his final year of regular consideration in 2009.

John was a finalist on the 2020 Modern Baseball Era ballot, but was not chosen.

According to baseball-reference.com’s Similarity Score system, nine of the top 10 pitchers whose careers most resemble John’s are in the Hall Of Fame. Included are John contemporaries Kaat, Bert Blyleven, Fergie Jenkins and Don Sutton.

In December 2024, the Classic Baseball Era Committee met. Its eight candidates for consideration have not been announced yet.

Munson, a teammate of John’s in 1979 when he died in a plane crash in Canton, Ohio, is also possible for consideration. The committee typically announces its candidates in October or November.

If John or Munson are on the finalist list, they will have to garner 75% of the vote from the committee, which is consisted of Hall Of Famers, executives, media and historians.