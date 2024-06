The Terre Haute-based Rex summer wood-bat team lost to the Cape Catfish 5-1 in Prospect League baseball Friday night at Bob Warn Field.

Miguel Cantu went 2 for 2 with a double and scored the only run for the Rex. Nomar Garcia had the home team’s only other extra-base hit, also a double.

The Rex (6-8) will visit Full Count Rhythm in Hendersonville, Tenn., on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 8:05 p.m. EDT.