As the NFL world begins to accept that Jarrett Stidham is the heir apparent to Tom Brady in New England, we’re increasingly hearing that the people inside the Patriots’ facility are confident that Stidham is up to the task.

The latest Patriot to say so is fullback Rex Burkhead, who says Stidham came in as a rookie last year and made a quick impression on his teammates.

“Very impressed,” Burkhead said on WEEI. “Last year even though he didn’t step on the field that much, just seeing his improvement every day on the practice field, in meetings. He’s a very humble guy and he came in eager to work right away and picked it up so quickly. I think that is what struck me, how quickly he picked up the offense from the get-go. He’s out there making calls, making adjustments in audibles like he has been in this system for a while. I’m excited for him. Excited for his opportunity. Whoever is at quarterback — whether it’s him, Hoy [Brian Hoyer], whoever — just ready to follow them.”

Taking over for Brady is a tall order, but Stidham has made a lot of believers in New England.

Rex Burkhead “very impressed” with Jarrett Stidham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk