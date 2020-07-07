The Patriots have created a little extra cap space for the coming season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to a revised contract with running back Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead’s base salary drops from $2.5 million to $1.05 million with a $500,000 signing bonus. He’ll also have $400,000 in roster bonuses available, which is down from the $500,000 he could have made under his original deal.

The moves clear just over $981,000 in cap space for New England. The Patriots were close to the cap before the deal, so the breathing room will come in handy.

Burkhead ran 65 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 279 yards last season. He joins James White, Sony Michel, Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden in the Patriots backfield.

Rex Burkhead reworks contract with Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk