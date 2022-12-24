Rex Burkhead recovers Davis Mills fumble for Texans touchdown

Rex Burkhead got an unexpected Christmas gift from Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills on Saturday.

The veteran running back gladly took it as he fell on the fumble by Mills in the end zone for a Texans touchdown.

The Titans’ troubles were continuing on a chilly day in Nashville.

That's a crazy way to score a TD, but it'll work! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 📺: #HOUvsTEN on CBS

