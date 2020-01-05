Rex Burkhead: It's 'been a privilege to play with' Tom Brady

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots season came to a disappointing conclusion. Playing in the Wild Card round for the first time since 2009, the Patriots couldn't get past the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans. They lost 20-13 and now are heading toward an offseason of uncertainty.

The biggest question the Patriots are facing revolves around the status of Tom Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback is hitting unrestricted free agency for the first time in his 20-year career and a return to New England is not guaranteed.

Whether or not Brady returns, his teammates have appreciated the time that they've had playing alongside him.

"He's been a privilege to play with," Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said. "I've learned a ton from him. His leadership, his ability to come in every single day and prepare like it's his last, I've taken it all in.

"I'd love to keep playing with him, but I understand it's his choice, it's his decision. I'm just going to be happy for him whatever it is."

Brady's choice will surely be a hot topic across the NFL this offseason as he decides where to continue his career. Brady has said that he is unlikely to retire and he has no plans of taking a hometown discount to remain in New England. But neither he nor Bill Belichick would comment definitively on Brady's future with the team.

Whatever happens with Brady, the Patriots and their fans will be happy to have had him play in New England for 20 years. And the players will be thankful for the memories as well.

"You have to cherish the moments," wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said. "I'm just glad I got a chance to play with him."

