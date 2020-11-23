Rex Burkhead didn’t travel back with Patriots Sunday

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead left Sunday’s loss to the Texans with a knee injury and the fear after the game was that he tore his ACL.

Confirmation on that initial diagnosis won’t come on Monday. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that Burkhead did not travel back from Houston with the team on Sunday and that further evaluation of his injury won’t happen until he does return.

“He didn’t travel back with us from Houston. He’ll be coming back soon. We’ll do tests and evaluate him when he gets back,” Belichick said, via Doug Kyed of NESN.

Burkhead appeared in all 10 games this season and ran 67 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

