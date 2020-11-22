Rex Burkhead believed to have torn ACL

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead‘s season is reportedly over as a result of Sunday’s knee injury.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the injury is believed to be a torn ACL. If confirmed, Burkhead will be headed for surgery and rehab designed to get him ready for next season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said only that it was a knee injury and the team was waiting for “medical confirmation.” Quarterback Cam Newton called it an “extremely devastating” loss and running back James White said he’s “hurting” for his longtime teammate.

Burkhead was injured in the third quarter of the 27-20 loss. He had four carries for seven yards and two catches for five yards.

