Rewinding Jimmie Johnson's first NASCAR Cup Series victory

Jimmie Johnson grew up as a California boy racing whatever he was allowed to drive. In only his 13th start, he secured his first NASCAR Cup Series win at his home track, California Speedway in Fontana, California.

The 2002 season was Johnson‘s rookie run, and his numbers for a newcomer were strong. Johnson started from the pole four times during his rookie season, including the Daytona 500, Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also achieved three wins, six top fives and 21 top-10 finishes driving for Rick Hendrick.

RELATED: Johnson through the years | Johnson sets retirement date

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Johnson has lit the NASCAR world on fire during his career. His nickname is “Seven-Time” after winning seven NASCAR championships, and with a year left in the NASCAR Cup Series, he will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

In this full race replay, relive Johnson‘s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win in which he held off Kurt Busch to cross the finish line with a 0.62-second advantage to take home the NAPA Auto Parts 500 trophy.