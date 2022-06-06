Rewind: Wild racing, great finish in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at WWT Raceway
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race at WWT Raceway that saw a ton of in-race drama and a great finish between rivals.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race at WWT Raceway that saw a ton of in-race drama and a great finish between rivals.
Watch as Kyle Busch and Joey Logano line up for NASCAR Overtime and go toe-to-toe on the final restart.
Joey Logano pulls away from Kyle Busch in overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway to make it a two-win day to Penske's motorsports teams.
Here is what Cup drivers had to say after Sunday's inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Busch and Logano traded the lead over the last 40 laps of the race.
Joey Logano watched helplessly as Kyle Busch drove away from him on a late restart Sunday, seemingly ending his hopes of delivering a much-needed win for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kevin Harvick's wreck with five laps left gave Logano another chance. “It doesn’t get much better than that, racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best, crossing each other back and forth,” said Logano, who made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit.
A judge sentenced Steve Carrillo to a 41-year prison term, a lifetime of supervised release and an undetermined amount of restitution.
The Campbell County baseball team went toe-to-toe with McCracken County, ranked third in the state coaches poll, Saturday night.
Adding a five-star tackle would be huge for the 2023 Buckeye recruiting class.
Every 2022 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
Joey Logano passed Kyle Busch in a dramatic overtime to win the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday.
After finishing on the podium in Belle Isle's last race, Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi both reflected on their experiences in Detroit Grand Prix.
Broken rear toe links are now more likely to take a driver out of a race than cut tires. Dr. Diandra explains why rear toe links shouldn't be made stronger.
Kyle Busch reflects on hard racing and a tough battle with Joey Logano, resulting in a second-place finish at WWT Raceway.
Technology companies account for more than half of the 3,700 components of the Nasdaq Composite, so the index is often used as a proxy for the broader tech sector. Currently, the Nasdaq is 24% off its high, putting it in bear market territory. Holding company Sea Limited is a powerhouse in Southeast Asia, which itself is one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of economic prosperity.
Another inaugural-race victory for Joey Logano and Team Penske, and the No. 22 driver was thrilled about the successful weekend.
In this Rangers post game news conference, Rangers forwards Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider felt the team got away from their aggressive forecheck, allowing the Lightning to take over the game in the third period in a 3-2 loss. A pair of power play goals by Zibanejad and Kreider had given the Rangers a 2-0 lead but the defending champions responded and Ondrej Palat's goal with forty-two seconds left in regulation cut New York's series lead to 2-1.
For the Platinum Jubilee weekend, True Royalty TV will premiere "The Queen Unseen," which features rare footage and home movies shot by members of the royal family.
Mardi Gras will return today to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida.
Says one nurse: 'Buy buy buy! Breathable, perfect fit, durable, great grip!'
Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison and Red Farmer each won several championships at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.