Rewind: Top 5 Arkansas victories over LSU

Arkansas has won in Tiger Stadium, also known as Death Valley, four times since joining the SEC in 1992.

LSU owns a 43-23-2 lead in the series, but the Razorbacks did win the most recently played game in Baton Rouge, 16-13 in overtime.

The Battle for the Golden Boot trophy was introduced in 1996 by David Bazzel, and since then, the Tigers have enjoyed a 18-9 advantage.

Saturday night’s game under the lights will be the first time the teams have met this early in the history of the series, which dates back to 1901, and the first time they’ll have not played in November since 1936.

Here is a look back at the five most memorable triumphs over LSU.

5. Arkansas 31, LSU 30, 2008

Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick looks toward his receivers during second quarter NCAA college football action against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2008, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

The sequel to its predecessor, which will be shown later, was Bobby Petrino’s first big win as the Arkansas coach.

It came on a dreary day after Thanksgiving in Little Rock where Casey Dick was benched for his little brother Nathan and then brought back into the game to lead the team back to victory.

His fourth down pass to London Crawford sealed the victory.

4. Arkansas 17, LSU 0, 2014

Nov 15, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeat the LSU Tigers 17-0. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This win was the first conference win for Arkansas in 17 games, and a sign that Bret Bielema had turned the corner.

Relentless defense was the name of the game, as they limited the Tigers to just 36 yards rushing and 88 yards passing.

The fans flooded the field on a cold night to celebrate.

3. Arkansas 31, LSU 23, 2010

November 25, 2011; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (11) carries the ball beside LSU Tigers linebacker Ryan Baker (22) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

The picture above is from the game the following season, but Cobi Hamilton made a statement in this game, which helped send Arkansas to the Sugar Bowl.

Two precision passes from his former high school quarterback, the late Ryan Mallett, helped lead the Razorbacks to a win and a top 10 ranking in the BCS.

Arkansas pounded the ball down LSU’s throat in the final minutes, and sugar rained from the sky in the celebratory postgame.

2. Arkansas 21, LSU 20, 2002

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of The Boot trophy LSU Tigers won against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jones to Birmingham to Atlanta.

That was the headline the next day in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after Matt Jones’ 31-yard touchdown pass to DeCori Birmingham in the back of the end zone helped clinch the SEC Western Division for the Razorbacks and send them to Atlanta to face Georgia.

Ironically, Birmingham was from Atlanta, Texas, and you have to go through Birmingham to get to Atlanta from Little Rock.

1. Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (3 OT), 2007

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Darren McFadden (5) carries against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer

Houston Nutt went out a winner as his fighting Razorbacks stunned No. 1 ranked LSU the day after Thanksgiving in triple overtime behind a legendary performance from one Darren McFadden.

It was thought that it would prevent LSU from playing for a national championship, but all the teams that leapfrogged the Tigers in the standings lost that weekend or the following weekend in conference championship games, allowing LSU to get back into the title bout against Ohio State.

So many players made legendary plays in this game, including Felix Jones, Peyton Hillis, Casey Dick’s block on Chad Jones, and then Matteral Richardon’s interception of Matt Flynn’s two-point conversion.

