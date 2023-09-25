Rewind: Arkansas-Texas A&M since the Aggies joined SEC

If you go by the all-time series, Arkansas has a healthy lead over Texas A&M by virtue of the Razorbacks’ dominance over them in the Southwest Conference.

However, since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, it’s been entirely one-sided. Arkansas has only one victory—20-10 in 2021, while A&M has won every other meeting.

The games have nearly all been close. A&M won in a rout the first year during the Johnny Manziel Heisman season, and won convincingly in 2016, but six of the other 11 meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less, including three overtime affairs.

A&M has also had coaching stability, with Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher the only two coaches they’ve had since 2012. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks have had five coaches (if you include interim at end of 2019).

Here is a look back at those games.

2012-Texas A&M 58, Arkansas 10

Sep 29, 2012; College Station, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Knile Davis (7) celebrates a touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas led 10-7 after Knile Davis scored a touchdown in the above photo. It wouldn’t score again.

This game was the coming out party for Johnny Manziel and signaled A&M was a contender and Arkansas was headed for the bottom of the SEC standings.

2013-No. 10 Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 33

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 28: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 28, 2013 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Aggies defeated the Razorbacks 45-33. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This was the last time the teams met in Fayetteville. A raucous crowd showed up in the rain to boo reigning Heisman winner Manziel, but his Aggies were too much for the Razorbacks.

2014-No. 6 Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 28 (OT)

Sep 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks punter Sam Irwin-Hill (92) runs a fake punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Quite possibly one of, if not the most gut-wrenching loss of the Bret Bielema era.

John Henson had a 44-yard field goal with 2:34 left in the game go wide left that would’ve given the Razorbacks a two-score lead.

The Aggies tied it up moments later on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Hill to Josh Reynolds and won it in overtime, scoring first and stopping Arkansas on its possession on fourth down.

2015-No. 14 Texas A&M 28, Arkansas 21 (OT)

Sep 26, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tackle Denver Kirkland (55) in action against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Almost went the same way as the game the year before. Arkansas had to rally in this one though, but still lost in overtime.

2016-No. 10 Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 24

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 24: Christian Kirk #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs for a touchdown against Ryan Pulley #11 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Arkansas defense had no answer for Trevor Knight or Christian Kirk on this evening.

2017-Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43 (OT)

Sep 23, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) throws a pass in warmups before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at ATT Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas broke out the alternate uniforms based off the Cowboys in Jerry World, and got in a shootout but ultimately fell by a touchdown in overtime yet again.

This game ended up being the final one that Bret Bielema took part of. He was 0-5 against the Aggies.

2018-Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Chad Morris’ first game against his alma mater turned out to be one of the closest games he had during that 2-10 debut.

Ty Storey was driving to tie the game late but was intercepted and the Aggies escaped.

2019-No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27

Sep 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA;Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Buddy Johnson (1) and Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (85) react to an incomplete pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Hicks replaced an injured Nick Starkel and almost led the Razorbacks to Chad Morris’ first SEC win as the Hogs coach.

It just didn’t quite happen, and Morris was eventually fired near the end of the year after posting an 0-14 league mark.

2020-No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball against Aaron Hansford #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field on October 31, 2020 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This Halloween meeting during the SEC-only COVID year was the last time the game was played on campus.

Arkansas put up a fight but didn’t have enough firepower to get by the top 10 ranked Aggies, who eventually finished in the top five but weren’t chosen for the College Football Playoff.

2021-No. 16 Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

To date, this is the only win the Razorbacks have had over A&M since they joined the conference.

KJ Jefferson threw touchdown passes to Treylon Burks and AJ Green and the defense had an impressive outing against Zach Calzada.

2022-No. 23 Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks scrambles with the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A gut-wrenching loss by any measurable facet.

The fumble on the goal line, the missed field goal off the top of the goal post, you name it, it happened.

