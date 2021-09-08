Rewatchable: Prescott's final Mississippi State game

Sep. 7—Every week, our Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan Krajisnik will provide a 'rewatchable' in which he'll reach into the archives and find a game, play or moment relevant to that week's upcoming matchup for MSU and relive it. Ahead of Week 2, here's a look back at the 2015 Belk Bowl between MSU and N.C. State — the final game of Dak Prescott's college career.

STARKVILLE — The wind blew the ball of the tee before the opening kickoff, visibility was limited and the turf started to look like a giant game of Whac-A-Mole inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There were flood warnings in surrounding areas and Mississippi State's equipment staff brought 40 game balls instead of the usual 20 due to conditions.

But in his final game as a Bulldog, Dak Prescott wasn't going to let weather get in the way.

The ball was set back up on the tee, and once the opening kickoff was sent away, MSU was in control against N.C. State.

Future NFL starter Jacoby Brissett was met rudely on N.C. State's first offensive play, when he turned on a busted play and was met by MSU's Johnathan Calvin. Brissett quickly tried getting rid of the ball, but it found the hands of MSU's Gerri Green for an interception.

From there, Prescott took over.

MSU's first drive featured a screen pass to Fred Ross for a touchdown.

On MSU's next scoring drive, Prescott hurried his team to the line while, confusing N.C. State. He pump-faked on a similar screen pass and instead found a wide-open De'Runnya Wilson to build a 14-0 lead.

A fake option turned misdirection set up another Ross touchdown and MSU had itself a three-touchdown lead early in the second quarter.

The offense looked as though it was 70 degrees and clear skies on a day that it rained throughout the entirety of the game.

N.C. State built some momentum to cut the deficit to seven before a collision on a fourth-and-1 run forced Prescott to the sideline and backup quarterback Nick Fitzgerald into the game.

Any concern was distinguished quickly as Prescott returned after sitting out one play. His first play back was another screen pass that nearly went for a touchdown.

Two plays later, Prescott appeared to punch it in himself for another touchdown — though he wasn't credited with it because it was ruled he fumbled and teammate Justin Malone recovered it for the score.

"The senior quarterback (showed) his toughness on this drive," ESPN color analyst John Congemi said during the broadcast.

Prescott finished with 380 yards on 25-of-42 passing with four passing touchdowns in a 51-28 win. He was named the game's most valuable player.

He also broke his own records for passing yards (3,793) and passing touchdowns (29) in a single season in MSU history.

"I don't think there are words to really describe what he's done for this program," Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen said postgame. "I think he's taken a university and a football program and changed the way people think about it."

As many games do, the 2015 Belk Bowl concluded with Mississippi State in position to run out the clock with a big lead. However, it was Mullen calling a timeout.

Buying time with 30 seconds left while up 23 points? Strange. Until Fitzgerald ran back onto the field.

The home of the Carolina Panthers echoed with the sound of cowbells through the rain as Prescott headed to the sideline with embraces from Mullen and MSU's players awaiting.

A Louisiana native who led MSU to five consecutive weeks as the top-ranked team in the nation in 2014, Prescott ended his career with a second bowl win.

"Greatest player in Mississippi State history," ESPN play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick said as Prescott left the field. "Very few would argue that."