Rewatch Kyle Busch's 2015 Miami title win

Kyle Busch had quite the storybook season in 2015.

Before the NASCAR Cup Series could even begin with the annual opening Daytona 500, the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was sidelined with injuries to both legs. Busch missed the first 11 races but later won five of the 25 he did compete in, including the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Nov. 22, 2015, victory granted Busch his first championship — he added a second in 2019.

Busch started third in the 2015 Ford EcoBoost 400 with a chance at the title. The three drivers he really had to worry about were Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon and Martin Truex Jr., as they were also still alive in the NASCAR Playoffs. But that didn’t mean others weren’t racing for the checkered flag.

Brad Keselowski led a race-high 86 laps around the 1.5-mile track and held the lead with seven laps to go in the 267-lap event. The race had been under caution, though. When the field went back to green, Busch reclaimed the No. 1 spot after restarting second — and never let it go.

Overall, Busch led six times for 41 laps and won by 1.552 seconds to hoist the ultimate Cup trophy.

Check out the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series season championship finale and watch Kyle Busch win his first title with this Classic Race Replay of the 2015 Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.