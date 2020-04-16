Rewatch: Kyle Busch-Dale Jr. contact in closing laps at Richmond in 2008

Without looking it up, who won the NASCAR Cup Series race in the spring of 2008 at Richmond?

Unless you are a Clint Bowyer fan, odds are you may not remember immediately. What you likely remember is Kyle Busch door-slamming Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the end of the race in a battle for the top spot.

That wreck threw gasoline on a fiery rivalry between Earnhardt and Busch that started the previous year and was somewhat tied to Busch’s departure from Hendrick Motorsports, and Earnhardt Jr.’s eventual new home at HMS — 2008 marking their first seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing and HMS, respectively.

RELATED: Full race results | Classic Race Replays | Dale Jr., Kyle Busch revisit 2008 Richmond race

The two sat down in 2018 and hashed out the issue on Dale Jr.’s podcast where Busch and Earnhardt both agreed that the wreck wasn’t intentional or as a driver would say “just one of those racing deals.” Earnhardt even admitted in their interview that he was “consumed by our rivalry at different points of my life.”

Last week, Earnhardt was named as one of 10 nominees to the Modern Era Ballot for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Relive the entire 2008 Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 from Richmond Raceway at 12 p.m. ET today in this NASCAR Classic Full Race Replay. (If you are a Dale Jr. fan, try not to throw anything through your computer screen.)