Rewatch Junior Johnson's final win as a car owner

Bill Elliott had one win in 1994 driving for Junior Johnson and it came at one of NASCAR’s most storied tracks, Darlington Raceway. Arguably one of Elliott’s best tracks, “Awesome Bill” was able to drive Johnson’s No. 11 Ford Thunderbird to Victory Lane for the last time in the fall of that year by holding off Dale Earnhardt.

Tensions were high in the closing laps as the No. 11 Ford started to smoke toward the end of the race. Luckily for Elliott and Johnson, the car held together and they closed the day victorious.

Edi Youtubetbt Southern500 94 Tw

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Race results | Junior Johnson through the years

Johnson amassed 50 wins as a driver from 1953 to 1966 and and had 132 victories and six championships as a successful team owner over his tenure in the sport.

Johnson, a moonshiner turned NASCAR icon, died Dec. 20, 2019, at age 88.

In this historic NASCAR Full Race Replay, we dive into the 1994 Southern 500 and enjoy Johnson’s final win as a car owner delivered by none other than one of the sport’s most popular drivers.

Watch the full version by clicking the image below, and visit our YouTube channel for more historic full race replays.