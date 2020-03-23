Rewatch Jimmie Johnson's 2016 win at Homestead-Miami Speedway

It was the season when Jimmie Johnson claimed his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series title. The site of this historic moment was Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 20, 2016.

Johnson had to move to the rear of the field for the Ford EcoBoost 400 because of an unapproved body modification, putting him at an immediate disadvantage against fellow Championship 4 contenders Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards and Joey Logano. And throughout the race, pole-starter Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Edwards proved to have the fastest cars.

However, with the race extending into NASCAR Overtime, Johnson worked his way up to lead the field for the final three laps and was fighting off Larson along the way.

See what happened next, plus enjoy the final full-time Cup appearances for Tony Stewart, Greg Biffle and Edwards in this Classic Race Replay.