Rewatch Georgia Bulldog's mascot Uga X meet Texas' Bevo in 2019 viral video

After witnessing the rise of Georgia football over the last decade, Uga X, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot, died in his sleep overnight.

The 10-year-old dog, known as Que, became the program's mascot in 2015, carrying the helm for eight years. In that time, the Bulldogs won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Uga X was on the sideline the last time Texas played his team during the 2019 Sugar Bowl. Before the game started, an attempt at a meet-and-greet between the dog and Texas' mascot, a 1,800 lb. longhorn steer, went south. Bevo XV, Texas' mascot since 2016, charged at the dog.

Georgia mascot Uga X, left, meets UT's Bevo XV during pregame at the 2019 Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, LA.Tuesday

Then Statesman photographer Nick Wagner was injured in the incident, with his back getting hurt in the event, with the moment captured by our own Danny Davis.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 2, 2019

Texas will play Georgia again this coming season when they open up their first season in the SEC. Rewatch the full 2019 moment captured by ESPN's broadcast here:

Watch the moment Bevo XV charged at Uga X at 2019 Sugar Bowl

Bevo calls Georgia's mascot and bulldog one of the GOATS

Saddened to hear of the passing of Uga X. “Que” reigned over some of the best times in Georgia Bulldog history. One of the great live mascots of all time. A great ambassador and symbol of @UGAAthletics #DGD https://t.co/dG6MuarCQl — BEVO XV (@TexasMascot) January 23, 2024

