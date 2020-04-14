Rewatch Edwards' bump-and-run of Busch at Richmond in 2016

It‘s one of the best finishes at Richmond Raceway in recent memory. Carl Edwards puts the perfect amount of pressure on Kyle Busch‘s back bumper in Turns 3 and 4 on the final lap of the 2016 Toyota Owners 400. Kyle shoots up the track, and Carl was able to power by and make off with the checkered flag and the bigger check.

This battle was an intense one for the final 10 laps of the race. Edwards steadily chipped away at Busch‘s lead and on the final lap tried to make a move in the first two turns. Edwards dove inside of Busch but couldn‘t make it stick. Option two in the final set of corners was clear: Use the bumper.

Edwards executed a textbook example of moving a guy without wrecking him, timing it perfectly as well. See, when you move a guy in the final set of corners, he‘s got no shot at catching you and paying you back — well, at least not until the next week.

The added layer of intrigue to this incident? Busch and Edwards were Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. That sort of last-lap incident makes for an interesting set of meetings the following week even as JGR scored a 1-2 finish.

In the end, it was Edwards who thrilled the crowd with the last-lap move and his signature backflip as he went on to win the 27th NASCAR Cup Series race of his career — the second to last win of his Cup tenure (it was also his second straight win as he won at Bristol the year before).

Last week, Edwards was one of 10 named to the Modern Era Ballot as part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees that will be voted on later this year.

Relive every lap of the 2016 Toyota Owners 400 in today‘s NASCAR Classic Race Replay.