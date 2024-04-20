Rewatch Cooper Kupp’s draft call from the Rams 7 years ago

When Cooper Kupp was drafted 69th overall in 2017, no one predicted he’d become a future Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. The Los Angeles Rams had high hopes for him, but even they didn’t know he’d be such a star in the NFL.

It was seven years ago that the Rams drafted Kupp, the first year with Sean McVay as their head coach. After turning in the card with Kupp’s name on it, Les Snead and McVay gave the Eastern Washington product a call to let him know the good news.

The Rams shared that video from the 2017 draft on Twitter this week, reminding everyone of the moment Kupp was drafted by Los Angeles.

The call that started it all for @CooperKupp. A kid from Yakima who became a Triple Crown winner, OPOY, Super Bowl MVP, and one of the best in the game. 📞 pic.twitter.com/f6mzxmo1sT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire