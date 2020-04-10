Rewatch 1990 Bristol race: Allison bests Martin in close finish

Door-to-door finishes are why we watch races. It’s why we go. If you happened to be in the crowd or tuned into the 1990 Valleydale Meats 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (then-called Bristol International Speedway), you got your money’s worth.

The 500-lap race came down to the final 10-lap stretch with Mark Martin in the No. 6 Folgers Ford stalking the back bumper of Davey Allison‘s No. 28 Texaco/Havoline Ford.

This race was a dogfight between the two future Hall of Fame drivers right up to the final lap. On the last circuit, Sterling Marlin got turned while running third, setting up a dash to the finish between Martin and Allison. Allison kept his car high, Martin went low and by the width of a bumper, Allison took the win — the seventh of his 19 career wins.

Other notables in this classic race were Darrell Waltrip, who led the most laps in the No. 17 Time Chevrolet fielded by Rick Hendrick. Others that led in the race were Marlin, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, Ernie Irvan, Bobby Hillin Jr. and Geoffrey Bodine.

April 8, 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of this Classic NASCAR finish and you can enjoy every lap of this race in this NASCAR Classic Full Race Replay.