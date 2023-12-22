Rewarding the Rattlers: Superlatives for FAMU's championship-winning football season

Just because Florida A&M hoisted the HBCU Celebration Bowl and Black College Football National Championship trophy doesn’t mean the awards have to stop rolling in.

This past season was for the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked Rattlers (12-1), who finished with the program’s most wins since the 1978 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) championship team.

Many Rattlers rose to the occasion to make it a magical year on the Highest of Seven Hills.

And they should be rewarded for it.

So, here are some postseason superlatives for FAMU’s championship-winning season.

Most Valuable Player ― Linebacker Isaiah Major

Florida A&M Rattlers celebrate the team’s victory over Bethune Cookman Wildcats in the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Isaiah Major was unequivocally the Rattlers’ best player this season.

The All-American linebacker and Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year led FAMU’s Dark Cloud Defense to the second-ranked FCS total defense.

Major, a senior, finished the season with 106 tackles (12.5 for loss), two sacks, and two interceptions.

He caught the game-deciding interception in the Celebration Bowl, picking off Howard quarterback Quinton Williams with less than two minutes remaining to secure the Rattlers’ 30-26 win at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Major won the Celebration Bowl’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Most Improved ― Wide Receiver Nick Dixon

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

From buried in the depth chart to an every game contributor.

FAMU wide receiver Nick Dixon debuted as a starter for the Rattlers in his final year of college football.

The Tallahassee native and Godby alumnus acted as an X-receiver and made the most of his opportunities when targeted by FAMU SWAC Player of the Year quarterback Jeremy Moussa.

Dixon finished the season with 19 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

The graduate student Dixon was one of five holdovers from FAMU head coach Willie Simmons’ first season in 2018 ― wide receiver David Manigo, offensive lineman Cameron Covin, and defensive backs Eric Smith and Ricky Murray.

Clutch Performer ― Running Back Terrell Jennings and the Offensive Line

FAMU running back Terrell Jennings is clutch for putting teams away with his harmonic divide of breakaway speed and overwhelming power.

And he mainly did it towards the end of the season.

Jennings put the Rattlers’ Florida Classic game versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and SWAC Championship contest against Prairie View A&M out of reach with 30-plus-yard rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, Jennings won the Florida Classic MVP and the SWAC title’s Offensive MVP.

Jennings finished with career-highs across the board with 120 carries for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Shoutout to his offensive line for opening up those gaps in his standout performances led by All-SWAC performers Covin and Ashton Grable.

Rookie/Newcomer of the Year: Wide Receiver Marcus Riley, Defensive Back Deco Wilson

Florida A&M defensive back Deco Wilson (11) rubs after his interception against Howard during the first half of an NCAA Celebration Bowl football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Had to go offense and defense for this one.

Former Rickards superstar and receiver Marcus Riley returned to his hometown’s FAMU Rattlers, transferring from Bethune-Cookman.

And he didn’t disappoint, tallying 34 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns to accrue All-SWAC second-team honors.

Defensive back Deco Wilson jumped on the scene for the Rattlers late in the season.

The Jacksonville State transfer totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Wilson caught his three interceptions in the season’s final four weeks against Lincoln, PVAMU, and Howard.

Unsung Hero ― Tight End Kamari Young

Florida A&M tight end Kamari Young (81) celebrates a catch against Howard during the second half of an NCAA Celebration Bowl football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Tight ends matter.

Kamari Young has proved that throughout his tenure at FAMU.

The Tallahassee native and Godby alumnus continuously made timely and contested grabs when the Rattlers needed them the most in third and fourth-down situations.

The fifth-year completed his final college football season with 27 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown.

Best Assistant ― Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Milton Patterson

The Florida A&M Rattlers practiced for the first time in full pads at practice six of fall football training camp in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Milton Patterson was already good at his job.

Then, he upped the ante on himself after his offseason coaching fellowship with the Tennessee Titans.

Patterson’s defensive line unit, known as the ‘ROCKBOYZ,’ dominated the trenches and contributed to the Rattlers’ FCS-third most 101 tackles for loss, fourth-best rush defense, and tenth-most 37 sacks.

FAMU defensive linemen Anthony Dunn Jr. and Gentle Hunt both earned All-SWAC honors.

Best Play ― Wide Receiver Riley and Linebacker Isaiah Major

Florida A&M wide receiver Marcus Riley (4) runs to score a touchdown during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Everyone knew this FAMU football season would be one for the books when Riley housed the season-opening kickoff for 96 yards to spark a Week 1 28-10 victory over Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

That was the graduate student’s introduction to Rattler Nation as he spent his final college football season on The Highest of Seven Hills.

If you saw Major’s interception in the Rattlers’ Week 4 game versus Alabama State, you’d think he’s an All-American running back.

But he’s not.

He’s an All-American linebacker with running back tendencies as he picked off ASU quarterback Damon Stewart before rumbling, bumbling, stiff-arming, and hurdling defenders for a 40-yard pick-six to put FAMU’s 23-10 victory on ice.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

