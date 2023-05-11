REVVING UP: WCS Mustangs eye spring practice as start of powerful journey

Wesleyan Christian defenders, including Brock Timmons, No. 22, and Carson Tennison, No. 15, bury a Graham-Dustin player during the Class C playoffs Nov. 12, 2022, in Bartlesville. WCS won, 51-28.

Not too many years ago, Wesleyan Christian School came up short of enough players to field its own football team. (The Mustangs co-opted that autumn with Copan).

This coming eight-man campaign, WCS might have as much of the right stuff as any other team in Class C to make a state title run.

The Mustangs welcome back two of the state’s most potent offensive forces from 2022, a powerful sophomore dynamo that burst on to the scene as a freshman volcano, and several other veteran and incoming talents.

The starting line for the Mustangs quest is next Monday when they open spring football.

It’s an optimistic time all-around for WCS football — veteran head coach Kurt Cloud said he expects to suit up 21 players. That compares to that aforementioned year, when WCS struggled to keep six or seven players in game-ready status.

Among the infusion of new players are three sophomores, a senior that wasn’t able to play last season and five freshmen.

They join the 12 returnees that powered the Mustangs to a 9-1 regular season record and a playoff win last season. WCS scored more than 50 points in 10 games and won another by forfeit.

In their playoff win, WCS (10-2) blew away a mighty Graham-Dustin squad, 51-28, and then lost to Mt. View-Gotebo after a valiant battle, 34-20.

As mentioned, WCS returns some of the state’s premier talents in terms of production.

Senior-to-be quarterback Tyrel Cloud led the state in passing for eight-man teams — 131-of-216 for 2,446 yards, four interceptions and 43 touchdowns. He also rushed for around 600 yards and nearly double-digit touchdowns.

His most dangerous target was Kael Siemers, a stick of dynamite in human form and cleats. Siemers gained approximately 1,500 yards, including 1,200 on receptions.

The bursting sophomore mentioned above is Archer Swisher, who played like a thunderous threat. Swisher rumbled for 983 yards and 16 touchdowns and also contributed in the passing, blocking, special teams and defensive game.

Carson Tennison has been another Mustang stalwart. He rang up nearly 500 receiving yards wile scoring six touchdowns last year.

WCS plans a full week of morning practices and then will head to Caddo for a team camp.

One of the objectives in the May practices will be to develop depth at all the positions, coach Cloud said.

He’s looking forward to have a regular rotation at some of the spots, in order to keep legs fresh.

The Mustangs aren’t blessed with a lot of bulk. But in the mix is a 6-foot, 230 pounder that is benching more than 200 pounds, and a couple of sophomores that measure out at approximately 5-foot-11, 215 pounds.

Some other key veterans are battle-tested lineman Brock Timmons, Zander Week and Roman Edwards.

Needless to say, anticipation is not in short supply in the Mustangs’ corral.

WCS is focused on the goal of bringing home a gold ball, Cloud said.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Wesleyan Christian School football team anxious to get started