Revs stun Red Bulls, Seattle fall again in abbreviated MLS matchday

There were only four MLS games to pick through Saturday evening. Let's get into what happened in those four.

Revolution get back to winning ways





Scorers: Boateng 81'

New England got back to winning ways with a stunning defeat of Eastern Conference contenders New York Red Bulls.

Emmanuel Boateng made a superb impact off the bench, snatching the win for the hosts late after nearly 80 minutes of play without much to speak of.

Seattle see red in late loss at Sporting KC





Scorers: Russel 19', Vargas 85' ; Morris 12'

Seattle's woes continued as they dropped an eighth game this season, losing late to fellow strugglers Sporting KC.

After Reed Baker-Whiting was sent off, SKC capitalized on their numerical advantage by snatching a late goal to collect all three points.

Other MLS scores









MLS returns next weekend with a full slate of games.