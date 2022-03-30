Revolving Door or Door Stop? Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson fits mold of Cowboys TE approach

The Dallas Cowboys seem to have an affinity for tight-ends who can both provide for them in the passing game as well as serve as an inline blocker. We have looked at a couple who could serve as the more traditional dual purpose of being a blocker and a receiver and we have previewed one who is predominately a receiving threat. Let’s look at another tight-end who can be the more traditional play style of tight-end the Cowboys are accustomed to having.

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is a long-time starter for the Badgers starting 23 games, playing in 34. He was fairly productive in his time at Wisconsin amassing 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is versatile, can be used in-line, as a H-Back or as a more traditional tight-end.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 242 pounds

Jersey Number: 84

Stats (2021): 46 receptions, 450 yards, 3 touchdowns

Jake Ferguson is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 5.81 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 395 out of 941 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WAbtd6BNjY #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/sHcSfsZFev — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Illinois (2020), Michigan (2020), Penn State (2021), Michigan (2021)

Best Game: Illinois (2020)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Effective at the goal-line of running routes where he acts like he is going to block, but really sneaks off for a pass. Effective on stopping routes. Fairly stiff as a route runner, doesn’t sink his hips going into breaks.

Ball Skills: Reliable sure hands, won’t see many drops from his game. Also won’t see many crazy athletic one-handed catches. Tracks the ball well in flight.

Blocking: Comes from a run-heavy scheme in Wisconsin, so he is used to blocking. Establishes leverage quickly and drives his feet. Isn’t a mauler by any measure, but more than capable of washing a defender out of play. Hand placement can be sporadic at times. Has lapses of lowering his head going into contact. Can get tossed aside, but maintains hands on the defender.

Contested Catch: Can go up, extend his hands and make the grab with two hands and tuck the ball away before a big hit. Capable of high pointing the football when closely covered.

Fluidness/Flexibility: Able to meat line-backers in the hole, at the second level and seal off a running lane.

Performance Evaluation:

Versatility: Able to be used in-line as a traditional TE, split out as a WR, or as a H-Back. Versatility is not much of a concern for Ferguson.

Vertical Threat: Threatens the seam if left unguarded or given an open window. Not an elite field stretcher by any measure, but capable of reeling in a chunk play.

YAC Ability: Doesn’t offer much in terms of yards after the catch. Lacks elusiveness and contact balance to keep is feet. Not uncommon to see him go down after first contact.

Physicality: Physical at the point of attack. Engages with defenders and does his very best to stay in front of them, between them and the ball carrier until the play is over.

Explosiveness: Lacks any sort of elite or second gear, has one speed and while it’s adequate it’s not elite by any measure.

Strengths:

Adequate blocker at the college level, stays between the defender and the ball carrier. Has lapses of lowering his head and hand placement, but those can be ironed out. Reliable, sure hands; won’t see many drops from him. Can go up and make the contested catch with his hands extended away from his frame. Threatens the seam vertically.

Weaknesses:

Fairly stiff as a route runner, fails to gain any sort of separation and doesn’t sink his hips going into breaks. Will have to be schemed plays until he develops in this area. Lacks any sort of explosion to his game, plays in one gear. Doesn’t bring much to the table in terms of yards after the catch. Needs to develop better technique when blocking, with his hands and keep his head up.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Currently the Cowboys haven’t worked out a long-term agreement with the franchise tagged Dalton Schultz. Without it, the club must approach the draft as if they are in need of a starting tight end in the near future.

Ferguson would fit perfectly in the role of Schultz, an adequate blocker and could stretch the seam. He would give quarterback Dak Prescott a reliable safety blanket who can go up and make a contested catch.

Behind Schultz, sits Sean McKeon, a former UDFA out of Michigan who also looks like he could ascend into a similar type role, but a more effective blocker. Jeremy Sprinkle returns to the club on a veteran salary benefit deal.

Dallas likes to employ two-TE sets, among the variety of personnel configurations they used last season. There’s certainly a need for a player at the position.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 10 Fluidness/Flexibility (5) 3.5 Ball Skills (10) 8.5 Vertical Threat (10) 7.5 Blocking (10) 7.8 YAC Ability (10) 6 Contested Catch (10) 8.2 Physicality (10) 8.2 Versatility (10) 8.5 Explosiveness (10) 6

Final Grade:

74.2, fourth-round player

1

1