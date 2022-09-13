Revisiting our (sorta) bold predictions for Panthers vs. Browns

When it comes to our prediction series here at Panthers Wire, we’re all about accountability.

So, let’s look back at our forecasts and see how we did in the Week 1 loss.

Matt Rhule wears the smock: Correct

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule watches during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Let’s have a little fun to start off our year of predictions. Rhule’s famous smock (or infamous depending on who you ask) made a return this preseason. So it seems as though the patented look is back in!

That, folks, is a smock. Lookin’ great, Coach, and thanks for putting us on the board!

Panthers don't score on their opening possession: Correct

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When you bake something (sorry, we had to), the oven must take time to preheat. So with a new-look group and system in place, the Panthers offense won’t get cooking right from the jump. Plus, let’s give the Browns defense a bit of credit. They are a pretty talented bunch and did not give up a score on the opening stand in each of their last three outings from 2021.

Baker Mayfield—who completed two of his three passes on the drive for a negative passing yard—led the Panthers offense to a three-and-out to open up the afternoon.

. . . and neither do the Browns: Correct

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Hey, the Panthers have a talented defense, too. And they will deny their opponent of points on their first touch as well. Expect a run-heavy approach early and often for Cleveland, but their shortcomings under center could stall them throughout the afternoon.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Browns offense lasted a bit longer than the Panthers did on their first possession. But it would suffer a similar fate—a pointless touch after turning the ball over on downs at the Carolina 36-yard line.

Christian McCaffrey scores the Panthers' first touchdown: Correct

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Welcome back, Christian! After missing 10 games last season (and 13 the season before that), McCaffrey notches the team’s first end-zone visit of 2022. We’ll say it’s a short to intermediate punch-in, perhaps of the 5 to 9-yard variety, to cap off a successful drive in the first half.

It took nearly an entire half, but McCaffrey reached the end zone on a 1-yard leap. His score, the first of Carolina’s season, cut the Cleveland lead in half at the 1:57 mark of the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield connects with Rashard Higgins for his first Panthers touchdown: Incorrect

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Mayfield isn’t the only former Brown suiting up for the Panthers on Sunday. Higgins get his own revenge, reeling in a 20-yard touchdown grab from his quarterback.

Seeing as though Higgins didn’t even record a single snap on Sunday, we whiffed big on this one. Mayfield’s first passing touchdown, which came with 6:02 remaining in the game, would actually find the hands of Robbie Anderson on a 75-yard bomb.

Baker Mayfield finishes with under 250 passing yards and no interceptions: Incorrect

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Carolina’s main mission on offense is to protect the ball, not fly it around. And although Mayfield is known to take his chances at times—he keeps the pigskin close and finishes with an efficient, but relatively tame performance. Plus, he threw for over 250 yards just twice in 2021. So don’t expect a monstrous, gun-slinging debut quite yet—especially in Week 1.

Well, we almost had it.

Mayfield struggled mightily throughout the majority of this one, passing for 235 passing yards along with an interception. The pick, which sailed over the head of wideout Shi Smith, ended up in the paws of Browns safety Grant Delpit.

Myles Garrett picks up two sacks of Baker Mayfield: Correct

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Mayfield said on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to a big hug from Browns running back Nick Chubb. Well, he’ll also get a few in-game embraces from another former teammate in Garrett. As Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu settles into the pro game, the two-time First-team All-Pro powers through for a pair of takedowns on the afternoon. Ekwonu, who still has room to improve in the pass-blocking department, was charged with two sacks during preseason play.

Aw, they’re hugging!

Garrett smoked rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu a few times to get to Mayfield twice on the day.

Nick Chubb finishes with under 100 rushing yards: Incorrect

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Chubb, he’ll be running into a few arms of his own. The Panthers defense got off to a ridiculously stingy start against the run last season, allowing a measly 45 rushing yards per contest through the first three weeks. Expect a rejuvenated unit to look more like that, and not like the soft bunch who finished up the 2021 campaign. Chubb sees at least 20 carries, but not the century mark in yardage.

A big yikes on this one.

Chubb made easy work of the Panthers’ soft defense. He racked up a breezy 141 yards on 22 carries.

Christian McCaffrey finishes with at least 150 scrimmage yards: Incorrect

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Injury worries be damned! The Panthers have themselves a Ferrari and they’re gonna use it. Look for McCaffrey to be heavily involved, even out of the gate. He gets at least 18 carries and sees around eight balls thrown his way.

Welp, they hardly used that Ferrari—calling up No. 22 for just 14 total touches. McCaffrey registered 33 rushing yards off 10 attempts and 24 receiving yards over four catches.

Panthers win: Incorrect

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Cleveland might’ve been the better team in 2021, but they’re not the better team now . . . or at least coming into this one. The Panthers ride a relatively clean performance to a one-possession victory.

Carolina almost had the win, entering the game’s final minute and 13 seconds with a one-point lead. But thanks to Browns kicker Cade York, and a few questionable calls from the officiating crew, Cleveland snuck out with the 26-24 dub.

Tally

2022 prediction tally: 5-5

Results record: 0-1

