Revisiting our (sorta) bold predictions for Panthers vs. Giants

Seeing as though we mapped out a pretty bright forecast for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants, these results are going to be awfully muddy.

But, in fairness, we must sadly show them to you.

Here is how our set of predictions for Sunday’s disappointing loss panned out.

Matt Rhule wears the smock (again): Correct

AP Photo/John Munson

For the second consecutive week, we’re hoping you can indulge us in our affinity for Rhule’s patented look. Smocks are back in!

Smocks are, indeed, back in. Fashion!

Panthers don't score on their first possession (again): Correct

Syndication: The Record

The offense stalled early and often against the Cleveland Browns last week, and it all started with an uncomfortable three-and-out on their very first touch of the afternoon. Don’t expect this possession to be as brief, but quarterback Baker Mayfield and his group are turned away to start as they continue to find their groove.

Well, this was a fun one to look back on. And by “fun,” we mean kinda depressing.

The Panthers couldn’t even start their first possession, as running back Chuba Hubbard fumbled away the opening kickoff. Then, when the offense finally lined up, wide receiver Robbie Anderson fumbled another touch away on the fifth play of the drive.

But the Giants score on theirs: Correct

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York’s offense didn’t come out of the tunnel too hot themselves. In fact, they didn’t even light up the scoreboard in the first half. But look for running back Saquon Barkley to dig in early against a soft Carolina run defense—one that just allowed 6.4 yards per rush to Nick Chubb. Our old friend Graham Gano hits a field goal off Barkley’s work.

Hubbard’s turnover set the Giants right up at the Carolina 22-yard line. New York couldn’t do much with the gift, gaining just four yards, but they got Gano to boot through a 36-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

Saquon Barkley records at least 24 carries: Incorrect

Syndication: The Record

As we said, the Giants won’t be scared to test that Panthers run defense—especially with Barkley in their backfield. Plus, teams have averaged 32.5 rushing attempts per game against Carolina during their current eight-game losing streak.

All things considered, the Panthers bottled up Barkley rather well. The former first-rounder recorded 72 yards on 21 carries, which averaged out to a slim 3.4 yards per take.

Christian McCaffrey records at least 24 touches: Incorrect

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo made the mistake of only dialing up No. 22 for 14 touches in Week 1. McCaffrey totaled 57 yards from scrimmage off 10 carries and four catches in the 26-24 loss. But after Tennessee Titans running back Ike Hilliard dashed Giants linebackers for 61 yards and two scores off three receptions, the Panthers are going to get their do-it-all stud way more involved in an exploitable matchup.

McCaffrey definitely saw more chances than he did in Week 1, totaling 19 touches for 128 yards from scrimmage. But it wasn’t enough to prove us right.

Baker Mayfield improves on his completion percentage from Week 1: Incorrect

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Things should be a lot calmer for Mayfield and the offense this week. A tough Cleveland defense, and perhaps a little pressure of a “revenge game,” forced a sloppy performance out of the fifth-year passer—who completed 16 of his 27 throws (59.3 percent) for 235 yards, a touchdown, an interception and four fumbled snaps. With a week under his belt and a much lesser defense ahead, look for Mayfield to have a cleaner outing.

Mayfield wasn’t nearly as messy as he was in Week 1. But his completion percentage did dip from the 59.3 clip he mustered up in that opener.

In finishing with 145 yards and a score, Mayfield connected on just 14 of his 29 attempts—a 48.3-percent mark.

He also finishes with two passing touchdowns: Incorrect

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the offense settling in throughout the second half, we’ll give him two touchdowns as well. He finds McCaffrey for one and DJ Moore for the other.

Nope. He had just the one to Moore—a 16-yard hookup to cap off a furious three-play, 67-yard scoring drive in the third quarter.

. . . and another long completion to Robbie Anderson: Incorrect

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

For all the hubbub around Anderson’s past social media comments about Mayfield, these guys have an undeniable connection. Before their 75-yard touchdown in Week 1, the two were often on the same page for lengthy gains during the summer. And again, we’re not too sold on New York’s defense quite yet.

Anderson reeled in three balls for 32 yards, with his longest reception going for 19 yards. We wont classify that as “long.”

Graham Gano doesn't hit a game-winning field goal: Incorrect

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Whether he’s been in Carolina blue or “Big Blue,” Gano has become a bit of a star in this series. Not only did he hit memorable game-winners on the Giants in 2015 and 2018, but he also earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his perfect performance against the Panthers last season. So, it’s pretty credible to predict he’ll have some sort of hand (or foot) in this one. But he won’t, because . . .

See! Now you know why we made this a thing.

Gano put the Giants ahead for good with a 56-yard field goal at the 3:34 of the fourth quarter. The former Panther was four-of-four on his tries and will likely earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors at Carolina’s expense once again.

Panthers win: Incorrect

AP Photo/John Munson

Despite their largely woeful Week 1 and their eight-game skid, the Panthers are still the better team—at least on paper. Can Rhule get his guys going against lesser competition? We say he does—in a 27-20 win.

The Panthers moved to 0-2 on the campaign with a 19-16 defeat.

Tally

2022 prediction tally: 8-12

Results record: 0-2

