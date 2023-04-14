Revisiting Panthers WR Damiere Byrd’s ‘butt drag swag’ TD

You may have heard of “toe drag swag,” but what about “butt drag swag?”

If you’re a Carolina Panthers fan, the answer to that is more than likely a resounding yes. For those who haven’t, however, let’s go back five years and introduce you to the cheekiest touchdown in NFL history.

Brought to you by Friday’s signing of wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who will now return to Carolina for the 2023 campaign, our trip into the past takes us to Dec. 17, 2017—when the Panthers hosted the Green Bay Packers for a Week 15 showdown in Charlotte.

Up 17-14 from Green Bay’s 9-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, quarterback Cam Newton found a crack between defensive backs Josh Hawkins and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the rear of the end zone. There, he connected with the diminutive 5-foot-9 wideout—who was able to avoid the tight coverage of Clinton-Dix and Hawkins, reeling in the toss and parking his keister into the paint.

But did Byrd’s bottom land in the right part of said paint for a touchdown?

The Packers ended up watching those little cheeks pass them by for another six points later in the game—on a 13-yard reception that gave the Panthers a 31-17 lead at the 12:24 mark of the fourth quarter. Byrd finished the eventual 31-24 win with three catches for 25 yards and the two scores.

After the game, Byrd solidified the name of his preposterous posterior catch:

And now that Byrd got his hindquarters back to Carolina, maybe the end zone at Bank of America Stadium will get double cheeked up this upcoming season.

