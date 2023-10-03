Revisiting offseason questions about Auburn football during the open week

AUBURN — It may not feel like it, but Auburn football is just about halfway through the 2023 season.

The Tigers won't play Saturday, as they have an open week scheduled, but the regular-season slate will officially be 50% completed by the time Auburn departs Baton Rouge after its game against LSU on Oct. 14.

It's been an up and down campaign for the Tigers thus far, ranging from a couple disappointing road performances to a near upset of No. 1 Georgia at home on Sept. 30. The Bulldogs were down by two scores early and Jordan-Hare Stadium was rocking, but All-SEC tight end Brock Powers put Georgia on his back and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:52 remaining.

The Montgomery Advertiser laid out Auburn's biggest questions heading into the season in a story posted Sept. 1, a day before the Tigers opened the year with UMass at home. Here's a re-examination of those queries, and a discussion about how well Auburn has answered them so far.

Offseason question: How quickly can Payton Thorne and Auburn's WRs get on the same page?

Well, it's certainly been a struggle for Auburn to generate much through the air so far in 2023.

Through three games against Power Five competition, the Tigers have logged just 238 passing yards. Most of that production has come from Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne, but reserve quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner have added some, too.

The point remains that it's been a struggle. If you remove the 543 passing yards Auburn racked up against UMass and Samford − opponents who were severely outmatched − the Tigers have averaged just 94.3 yards per game in contests against Cal, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Auburn went 1-2 in those games, and had to use a late drive to escape with a win versus the Golden Bears.

Offseason question: Is Auburn football's run defense a concern? Or do the Tigers simply have good RBs?

Auburn's defensive unit has been a pleasant surprise for fans, as many believed heading into the season that would be the side of the ball with the most issues.

But guys like junior linebacker Eugene Asante and senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris have stepped up in a huge way. Asante leads the team in tackles by a wide margin with 35 and even returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown against A&M. Harris, meanwhile, recored a career-best 90.5 defensive grade from PFF for his performance against Georgia. His 14 tackles in his last three games are tied for the most tackles he's ever produced in any three-game stretch of his career.

Auburn has allowed an average of 128.6 rushing yards per game through the season's first five weeks. That's good for No. 7 in the SEC. On the other side, Auburn's rushing attack has posted 202 yards per game, which only trails Tennessee (231.2) in the conference.

Who know Hugh Freeze's Tigers and Josh Heupel's Vols would be a couple of the most efficient rushing teams in the SEC?

Offseason question: Where's the pass rush coming from?

Auburn has 10 sacks this season, but the pass rush has been pretty hit or miss. Asante, Harris and Cam Riley have each gotten to quarterbacks twice, while four other Tigers have recored one sack apiece.

Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod is probably Auburn's best pure pass rusher, but he's been dealing with nagging injuries and is just now getting up to speed; he played 53 snaps against Georgia, per PFF, after tallying just 19 versus Samford in Week 3 and 41 against the Aggies in Week 4.

Between Harris on the line, Asante at linebacker and an above-average secondary, Auburn's defense is on the verge of going from a pleasant surprise to a bonafide strength. The last piece is that pass-rush presence. McLeod is the top candidate to step into that role if anyone is going to do it, assuming he stays healthy the rest of the way.

