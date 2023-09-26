Revisiting Lane Kiffin's infamous tarmac firing by USC at an airport, 10 years later

Coaches often joke about being left off the plane when the team travels home from a road loss. But for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, that sentiment became a devastating punchline 10 years ago this week.

Friday (Sept. 29) marks the 10-year anniversary of what became known as “the tarmac firing” when he was relieved of his coaching duties at USC on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

The 10-year anniversary nearly coincides with Ole Miss matchup against LSU on Saturday and comes one week after Kiffin faced Alabama (notable for the fact Kiffin served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for three seasons under Nick Saban after being fired at USC). That stint in Tuscaloosa marked the start of a redemption arc that eventually brought him to Ole Miss, where he has solidified the Rebels in the oft-rugged SEC West.

Here’s what you need to know about “The Tarmac” firing, and what it meant for Kiffin’s career:

Was Lane Kiffin fired on a tarmac?

Following a 62-41 loss to Arizona State in 2013, USC and then-coach Lane Kiffin arrived back in Los Angeles by plane early Sunday morning. As the Trojans were preparing to board the team bus to head back to campus, Kiffin was called off the bus by athletic director Pat Haden and fired in a room near the airport terminal after 3 a.m.

Adding to the intrigue was USC's decision to name Ed Orgeron interim coach. Orgeron helped USC win seven of its next nine games to finish 10-4 but wasn't named head coach in the offseason. Orgeron landed on his feet to become the head coach at LSU in 2016. Three years later, he fielded one of the best teams in college football history to win the 2019 national championship with Joe Burrow as his quarterback.

Orgeron was also an assistant under Kiffin at Tennessee in 2009, following Kiffin to Southern Cal after Kiffin's dramatic resignation after one season in Knoxville.

Why was Lane Kiffin fired from USC?

USC, against the backdrop of a two-year bowl ban and 30 lost scholarships in the wake of the Reggie Bush NCAA case, had lost seven of its last 11 games across the 2012 and 2013 seasons under Kiffin. In 2012, the Trojans were the preseason No. 1 team in the country but finished a disappointing 7-6 in star quarterback Matt Barkley’s final season.

Kiffin was hired by USC in 2010 and finished with a 28-15 record with the Trojans.

What did Lane Kiffin say about “The Tarmac”?

Kiffin talked about the incident in a 2021 segment on “The Dan Patrick Show” after an Ole Miss recruiting trip in Los Angeles, where he ended up right near where he was fired in 2013.

"I was on the same tarmac and walked through the same FBO this weekend when I went recruiting in LA," Kiffin said. "It was very eerie — same exact one, and there was a little office there to the right when you walk through the private airport, which is where Pat Haden walked me in at 3:17 a.m. So that was a little bit strange."

Kiffin also explained the process before the 2016 national championship as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

“I had no idea at all,” Kiffin told reporters. “It totally caught me off guard. I got off the plane. I put my bag on the bus. I was going to sleep at the facility. Someone came and said, ‘Pat wants to see you.’ I left my briefcase on the bus.”

Kiffin added it was the lowest point in his career. He also shared a story of telling Pat Haden, ‘At least we found our quarterback’ in the locker room after the loss.

“Little did I know he’d already fired me,” Kiffin said.

Lane Kiffin coaching record

Year Team Record 2009 Tennessee 7-6 2010 Southern Cal 8-5 2011 Southern Cal 10-2 2012 Southern Cal 7-6 2013 Southern Cal 3-2 2017 Florida Atlantic 11-3 2018 Florida Atlantic 5-7 2019 Florida Atlantic 10-3 2020 Ole Miss 5-5 2021 Ole Miss 10-3 2022 Ole Miss 8-5 *2023 Ole Miss 3-0 12 seasons 4 teams 87-46

