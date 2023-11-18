Revisiting a historically rough 2017-18 college coaching carousel

2017-18 coaching carousel, revisited

Jimbo Fisher’s $77 million dismissal from Texas A&M after a 45-25 tenure gives us a reason to revisit that hiring cycle:

Scott Frost, Nebraska: Former UCF coach was fired during Year 5 with a 16-31 record.

Willie Taggart, Florida State: Fired during Year 2 with a 9-12 record.

Dan Mullen, Florida: Fired during Year 4 after losing nine of his last 11 games against Power Five opponents.

Chad Morris, Arkansas: Fired during Year 2 with a 4-18 record.

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee: Fired during Year 3 with a 16-19 record.

Chip Kelly, UCLA: Might be on his way out with a 33-33 record with games remaining against USC and Cal.

Mario Cristobal, Oregon: Won two Pac-12 titles before leaving for Miami after four seasons.

Billy Napier, Louisiana: Went 40-12 and won the Sun Belt before leaving for Florida after four seasons.

Josh Heupel, UCF: Went 28-8 with worsening records each season before leaving for Tennessee.

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State: The best hire of the bunch after his Beavers finished No. 17 last year — their best mark this century — with a chance at a better run this season.

Gators vs. Heisman Trophy winners

LSU’s Jayden Daniels helped No. 15 LSU put up the most yards Florida has ever allowed (701) last week. Here’s how that compares to the last five times the Gators faced Heisman Trophy winners:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (2021): Won 31-29 with 331 team yards

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith (2020): Won 52-46 with 605 team yards

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (2019): Won 42-28 with 511 team yards

Alabama running back Derrick Henry (2015): Won 29-15 with 437 team yards

FSU quarterback Jameis Winston (2013): Won 37-7 with 456 team yards

