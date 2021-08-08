Revisiting the four Buckeyes that won Olympic medals in Tokyo

I can finally get some sleep.

If you’re like me, the Olympics come and you fascinate on it for two weeks, staying up way later than any human being should, go to bed, then get up for work, extremely sleep deprived then rinse and repeat. Then, as quickly as it changed your way of life for a couple weeks, it is gone. Welcome back to reality.

But hey, it’s time to take stock in how things went with former and current Ohio State athletes out in Tokyo now that all the gold, silver, and bronze dust has settled. All told, 26 Buckeyes took place in all the Olympic fun and a few of them walked away with some hardware around their neck.

We thought it’d be a good time to reflect upon the scarlet and gray hue of the 2020 Olympics and share it with you. All told, four former OSU athletes walked away with a medal and we’re sharing those with you.

Ilse Paulis, Women’s Lightweight Double Skulls (Rowing) – Bronze Medal

Jul 29, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Marieke Keijser (NED) and Ilse Paulis (NED) celebrates winning the bronze medal in the lightweight women’s double sculls during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Sea Forest Waterway. Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Event Results

Gold – Italy, Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini (6:47.54)

Silver – France, Laura Tarantola and Claire Bové (6:47.68)

Bronze – Netherlands, Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis (6:48.03)

Kyle Snyder, 97kg Freestyle Wrestling – Silver Medal

Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder win silver in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 07: Silver medalist Kyle Frederick Snyder of Team United States poses with the silver medal during the medal ceremony for the Men’s Freestyle 97kg on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Event Results

Gold – Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver – Kyle Snyder, United States of America

Bronze – Abraham Conyedo Ruano, Italy

Bronze – Reineris Salas Perez, Cuba

Nichelle Prince, Women’s Soccer – Gold Medal

Aug 2, 2021; Ibaraki, Japan; Team United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) battles for the ball with Team Canada forward Nichelle Prince (15) during the first half in a women’s semifinal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Event Results

Gold – Canada (def. Sweden 1-0 in Gold Medal match)

Silver – Sweden (lost to Canada 0-1 in Gold Medal match)

Bronze – United States of America (def. Australia 4-3 in Bronze Medal match)

Hunter Armstrong, 4×100 meters men’s relay – Gold Medal (prelimnary round)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Hunter Armstrong of Team United States looks on during the Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Event Results

Gold – United States of America (3:26.78) *World Record

Silver – Great Britain (3:27.51)

Bronze – Italy (3:29.17)

