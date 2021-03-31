Revisiting every Patriots QB drafted by Bill Belichick over last 20 years
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Revisiting every Patriots QB drafted by Belichick over last 20 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Bill Belichick will always be remembered for the 2000 NFL Draft that saw him select quarterback Tom Brady in Round 6 with the 199th overall pick, but over the course of his time with the Patriots, he has drafted plenty of other quarterbacks.
Incredibly, Belichick has never used a first-round selection on a quarterback with the Patriots thanks to the presence of Drew Bledsoe when he took the job and the emergence of Brady. But over the last 20 years, the Patriots have taken some chances on quarterbacks and some of them have worked to varying degrees.
There have been busts mixed in among the group as well. It's only natural that the Pats would have a few of those given the trouble that teams league-wide have had finding quarterbacks.
That said, Belichick's record at the position isn't half bad, and that's one of the reasons that teams haven't been afraid to take a chance on Patriots backups as starters. They haven't always worked, but generally speaking, Belichick's eye for talent is still solid.
Here's a look at the QBs the Patriots have drafted since the Brady pick and how they've all done at the NFL level.