Revisiting Butch Jones' first year makes you appreciate Josh Heupel even more | Mike Strange

The idea of jumping in a time machine and going back 10 years is tempting. Putting a decade of tread back on my aging bones would be restorative.

However, if you’re a University of Tennessee football fan, returning to 2013 isn’t appealing. “Nah, I’ll stay here in 2023 with Josh Heupel,’’ you’d say.

A brief revisit to 2013, though, will make you appreciate the present even more.

A not-so-auspicious beginning for Butch Jones

A decade ago, Butch Jones was about to coach his Tennessee opener. He was the fourth coach in six years, hired after Derek Dooley’s failed three-year run.

Jones was one of four new SEC coaches. He would last five seasons, the same as Bret Bielema at Arkansas. Gus Malzahn would coach eight years before Auburn ran him off. Mark Stoops is beginning his 11th season at Kentucky.

“We will be a champion in everything we do. That’s not only on the field but off the field,’’ Jones had pledged at his introductory press conference.

That would include being champions of life, a phrase that would enrage frustrated Vol fans after the 2016 team wilted from the SEC title chase.

Jones inherited a program that had won just one SEC game in each of the previous two seasons. The only way to go was up?

Barely. The 2013 Vols won two SEC games, finishing 5-7, 2-6 SEC. A third straight year with no bowl.

The best thing Dooley left Jones − besides improved shower discipline − was four returning starters on the offensive line. Two, Ja’Wuan James and Zach Fulton, would be 2014 NFL draftees.

Tyler Bray, whose prolific passing stats outshined his win/loss record, had bolted for the NFL. Justin Worley was the incumbent quarterback. Joshua Dobbs, a signing-day flip from Arizona State, was one of three freshmen backing Worley.

The defense wasn’t in great shape. Still, four starters would eventually become NFL contributors: A.J. Johnson, Daniel McCullers, Justin Coleman and freshman Cam Sutton.

Cupcakes Austin Peay and Western Kentucky launched the Jones era. Then it got real.

Game Three was at No. 2 Oregon – the first of seven Top-20 opponents the Vols would face. I still can see Jones and athletic director Dave Hart huddled after the Ducks’ 59-14 romp. Neither was smiling.

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones during the second half at Oregon on Sept. 14, 2013. Oregon won the game 59-14. (AMY SMOTHERMAN BURGESS/NEWS SENTINEL)

At Florida, a curious decision to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback – three quick turnovers − greased a 31-17 Gators win. On Oct. 5, the Vols nearly got No. 6 Georgia.

Georgia scored with five seconds left to tie at 31-31. Pig Howard’s reaching-for-the-goal line “touchdown” in the first overtime was overturned, ruled a UT fumble. Georgia escaped with a field goal.

Jones notched his signature win when Michael Palardy’s field goal as time expired upset No. 11 South Carolina.

Blowouts to No. 1 Alabama, No. 10 Missouri and No. 7 Auburn preceded a gut-wrenching 14-10 loss to Vanderbilt − Maryville’s Patton Robinette scored with 16 seconds left.

Dobbs, who replaced the injured Worley for November, led an easy win at Kentucky in the finale.

Linebacker Johnson made first-team All-SEC, James and Palardy second-team.

A Tennessee football coach who can compare 2013 to 2023

A few more of Jones’ metaphorical bricks improved the outcome to 7-6 in 2014. A pair of nine-win seasons followed. He almost made it.

Then the collapse of 2017 led to the Jeremy Pruitt mess.

So 2023 vs. 2013? Wait, there’s a guy you can ask.

Willie Martinez was here in 2013, Jones’ hire to coach defensive backs. He’s back now in 2023 doing the same for Heuple.

I bet I know which year he’d take.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

