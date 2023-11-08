Revisiting Bears-Panthers predraft trade as teams tangle on "Thursday Night Football"

As the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears take center stage on "Thursday Night Football," which team won the trade that shook up the 2023 NFL draft?

Let’s revisit the trade:

The Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick from the Bears, and selected quarterback Bryce Young instead of C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

The Bears acquired Carolina’s first- and second-round picks (Nos. 9 and 61) in the 2023 draft, along with a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears were also aggressive during the draft, trading both of Carolina’s picks. Chicago used the No. 10 pick to draft starting right tackle Darnell Wright, and the No. 56 pick to draft starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The Panthers and Bears are still in the process of undertaking major franchise rebuilds, evident by their combined 3-14 record before their Week 10 matchup.

Did the Panthers pick the right quarterback?

Panthers owner David Tepper preferred Young over Stroud, who was taken No. 2 by the Houston Texans, while Panthers coach Frank Reich has been insistent on speaking up for Young, despite his history of coaching quarterbacks who typically have more size.

"My eyes and our eyes were on Bryce Young, from start to finish," Reich said before the Panthers' win against the Texans this season.

"You look at the film, you talk to the man, you get a sense for the leader, the player and what he is and what he can be and how he fits to what we wanna do in the vision we have as an offense, as a team and as an organization. We got the guy for us. And I'm sure Houston feels they got the guy for them.”

Young has a 1-6 record in seven starts, completing 63.9% of his passes for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Young has a 77.1 quarterback rating, ranked 29th among 32 starters, and has been sacked 26 times – tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

Stroud is 4-4 in eight starts, completing 62% of his passes for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. Stroud’s 102.9 quarterback rating is fourth in the NFL, and he’s been sacked 18 times (17th in the NFL).

It would be premature to compare Young and Stroud through the first half of the season of the NFL careers and determine one was a better decision than the other. The fact is the Texans have a few more pieces in place, namely offensive line help, that have helped Stroud succeed, while the Panthers have position needs that must be filled to help Young flourish.

How did the trade turn out for the Panthers?

Not so well so far. The Panthers have the second-worst record in the NFL because of their deficiencies. Among those roster holes is a star receiver which, in Moore, the Panthers sent to the Bears to get the deal done.

While the Panthers have more work ahead, they are pleased with their decision to draft Young after making the trade with the Bears.

"When you find your quarterback you've got to go all in – and you can't look back," Reich said this week, looking back on the trade.

"When you find the quarterback that you want, you have to be willing to make that deal. … You’re taking steps to build a championship franchise, and getting your quarterback is a big deal."

How did the trade turn out for the Bears?

Justin Fields’ dislocated thumb, which will cause him to miss his fourth game Thursday, has slowed Chicago’s rebuild this season. But the fact is they also have several position needs to address before taking the next step in their rebuilding process. The Bears have been aggressive, but it’s unclear whether their decision-making has been the best.

The Bears turned their No. 9 and No. 61 picks from the trade into Wright, the No. 10 pick who has started every game at right tackle, and Stevenson, who has started every game at cornerback – two premium positions of need.

The Bears traded away a fifth-round pick to move up five spots in the second round, and they received a 2024 fourth-round pick to move back one spot in the first round. But the Philadelphia Eagles used the No. 9 pick to draft standout defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

The Bears prioritized their quarterback and offensive line over their defensive line in the draft, and addressed their defensive line last week at the NFL trade deadline. The Bears signed defensive lineman Montez Sweat to a four-year deal worth $98 million, but sent away a 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for him.

Who won the Bears-Panthers trade?

Here's the early verdict: Chicago.

Like the Young-Stroud argument, it’s too early to tell whether the Panthers or Bears "won" their trade.

But here’s why Chicago has an edge over Carolina after the trade: The Bears have Carolina’s first-round pick to use in the 2024 NFL draft, which could be a top 3 selection. Chicago has a second-round pick in 2025 from Carolina to use, too.

If the draft was this week, Chicago would have the second and third pick in the draft, and that type of talent could accelerate the Bears' rebuild into another gear if the right players are selected.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears-Panthers predraft trade on display for Thursday Night Football