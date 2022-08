Reuters

The women filed separate lawsuits under the pseudonyms Gwen H. and Denise F. in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday. Both women, now in their early 60s, say they first met Foreman as children because their fathers were boxing associates of Foreman. Denise, a Los Angeles resident, accused Foreman of grooming her when she was 8 years old and having sex with her when she was 15, in one instance in a San Francisco hotel room, her lawsuit says.