Revisiting 10 interesting items from Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa media day presser

The college football season and the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ season opener is essentially two weeks away.

That means Iowa is heading into its final week of camp practice before it enters game week mode. Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz broke down a number of his thoughts on the team during the Hawkeyes’ recent media day.

Let’s revisit 10 key items from Iowa media day with head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The gambling investigation

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“As I stand here right now, the one thing it doesn’t — it can’t be compromised, the integrity of the game, that’s first and foremost. That’s got to be protected, and that’s where everything should start. “We will continue to cooperate. I think everybody involved has done a good job of that. That will be ongoing, and as we move forward, just hope that whoever is making decisions, they’re thoughtful. Hopefully they’re making appropriate decisions, and then being timely would be appreciated, as well.”

My thoughts: Kirk Ferentz touched on the most important piece of this, which is the fear that the integrity of the collegiate game could be compromised. The reality is that the NCAA might want to make an example out of Iowa and Iowa State.

For the Hawkeyes’ football program, there’s still a lot to sort out here in the way of potential suspensions or further investigation. As Ferentz noted, Iowa is in a “holding pattern” as it awaits potential punishment from the NCAA.

Per Ferentz, outside of one player, every other Hawkeye that is tied to the investigation has been practicing and going through team meetings.

On Noah Shannon's status given his involvement

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“He’s in a holding pattern like the other players, yeah. To my knowledge, no crime has been — he hasn’t been accused of any crimes, but he does have an NCAA issue to deal with, and we’ll let it ride out and see what the NCAA has to say about it.”

My thoughts: Kirk Ferentz was quick after that update to commend defensive lineman Noah Shannon for his willingness to step up and make the individual choice not to attend Big Ten media days.

Right now, this is the most prominent name in limbo for the Hawkeyes. Shannon is expected to be a starter and key cog up front defensively, so his loss over any duration of time would be significant for Iowa.

How Cade McNamara has met or exceeded expectations

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“Yeah, once we got the cadence part down a little better. I keep forgetting about this, but quarterbacks don’t play under center anymore so it’s been a little bit of an adjustment for him. I keep forgetting we are in a new era of football, no huddles, nobody under center. “We’re working through that, but he’s been outstanding. He’s just a really good leader. He’s a good football player. He’s got good vision, makes good decisions. It’s really been positive. Excited he’s here.”

My thoughts: Cade McNamara brings experience and a winning pedigree to Iowa City. His potential impact on Iowa’s offense and passing game in 2023 is really exciting to think about.

By all accounts, McNamara’s leadership and play-making has been well received by his teammates and coaches. Now, fingers crossed that he heals up quickly and is ready for Week 1 and beyond without any further hiccups.

The offensive line's development

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“Yeah, I mean, that’s one area I know a little something about in football; that’s about it. I’ve been saying you really can’t microwave maturity. You just can’t do it. That is a position where maturity really shows up… “So just that maturity factor is good, and then a guy like (Rusty) Feth comes in here who’s played a lot of college football, a little different level of competition, but with every day he’s getting better. “Long story short, I think we have some competition in the group, which we haven’t had. We’ve been trying to survive. Now we’ve got competition, and maybe with a little bit of luck we’ll probably be able to play at the tempo we want to play at. “That’s our goal. We’re not there yet, but I feel a lot better.”

My thoughts: This is the most important piece of the equation for the Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara’s transfer from Michigan is huge, but he’s only going to be as good as the offensive line in front of him allows him to be.

Ferentz noted that Connor Colby, Mason Richman and Logan Jones all look like more experienced players now. Nick DeJong does, too. Iowa desperately needs that to be true.

Mix in Rusty Feth coming over from Miami (Ohio) and Daijon Parker from Saginaw Valley State and the Hawkeyes might have something good again with its offensive line. Parker has been dealing with injuries, but he should still factor in at some point.

Diante Vines might finally get the chance to show his ability

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“Diante Vines has been injured in and out. Had all kinds of crazy stuff happen. He is having a really good preseason. We kind of thought that would happen, but it’s got to happen on the field. Again, I think it’s maturity, it’s being around. His case, just staying on the field.”

My thoughts: This was something Ferentz talked a lot about after Iowa’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick when Diante Vines went out and made plays in front of the thousands in attendance.

Iowa had all sorts of injuries at wide receiver a season ago. As last year showed us, it wasn’t a position group set up to withstand those injury blows. The Hawkeyes appear to have added depth, but let’s just hope for Vines’ sake that he can enjoy a season of good health.

The open practice was encouraging that he can be a difference maker within this group of receivers.

Pump the brakes on Kaleb Brown?

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“I’m glad you brought that up, because yes, I have seen the talent. I think all of us have seen the talent, and it’s flashed. That’s the other key word. “I think what everybody needs to remember about him is he’s only played one year of college football and really hasn’t played much. I think he had one catch last year.”

My thoughts: A transfer from Ohio State, Kaleb Brown should factor in this season for Iowa. As Ferentz notes, he’s got some serious talent and that serious talent can’t be ignored.

But, coach Ferentz also made a point to note that he’s not necessarily in the same transfer category as Cade McNamara, Erick All or Nick Jackson in terms of production.

That doesn’t mean that Brown won’t wind up as one of Iowa’s best receivers, but maybe just give it a little more time for him to fully acclimate.

Seth Anderson impressing

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“Good. Kind of like Kaleb only further ahead than Kaleb. He’s played more football. Lower level, but great young guy. We didn’t get to see him in the spring because he was out basically the whole spring. Works hard, great attitude, and smooth player. He’s got good ability… “Really excited about him. Good young guy, and we’ll see — what really matters is what they do out there in September. But he’s on the right path.”

My thoughts: Seth Anderson did nothing but back these statements up from Ferentz during the Kids’ Day at Kinnick. He hauled in a long reception from McNamara and had one of his finest days so far per his head coach.

Now that he’s healthy, Anderson is getting back up to speed physically and in terms of his understanding of the Hawkeyes’ offense. Like both Vines and Brown before him on this breakdown, Anderson figures to be one of the primary catalysts for why Iowa has a receiver corps fans can be proud of once again.

Impressions of Nick Jackson

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“So now he’s learning everything. It’s like drinking through a firehose a little bit, but he is a pretty cerebral guy and he is picking it up fast. Great attitude. He’s mature, strong, just a strong presence. “Yeah, I think he’s going to be just fine. He’ll be good. “I feel good about our linebackers. We don’t have enough depth right now, and Karson Shahar is not working. You’ll see that. Should get him back sometime next week. “He’s a good prospect, but he’s a prospect. He hasn’t played enough. So we need to get him out there, get him working, and get him caught up. But that’s part of the race we’re on with those guys, too.”

My thoughts: Nick Jackson is another Hawkeye that couldn’t practice in the spring. While that was a bit of a setback, the reality is that Jackson has played plenty of great football at Virginia.

A two-time second-team All-ACC selection, Jackson has three seasons with triple-digit tackles to his name. It shouldn’t take him long throughout this camp to pick up what Iowa expects of him.

Kaleb Johnson's next step

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“I am just glad he’s on our team. He is a great young guy. He’s still young. He’s still learning. Like he’s got so much ability, and he’s doing well. I don’t mean to say it in a disparaging way, but he still has a lot more there, like just little things. Once he really figures that out — Leshon Williams, just to compare and contrast, Leshon is practicing about as good as I’ve seen him ever right now. Like he’s really doing well. “But that’s experience, too. That’s being out there doing things. In every position there are little things you have to learn how to do, and he’s a willing learner so we’re excited he’s here.”

My thoughts: A Doak Walker preseason watch list member, Kaleb Johnson is primed for a terrific sophomore season. It’s great to hear that Ferentz and co. are excited about Leshon Williams’ growth, but Johnson is the star in the backfield.

As he continues to mature and learn, he has the chance to blossom into one of the Big Ten’s best running backs. His freshman season featured 151 carries for 779 yards and six touchdowns.

Xavier Nwankpa settling into starring role

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Ferentz said:

“He’s doing a good job. He’s out there competing, and still on the back end, (Quinn) Schulte is the veteran guy, if you will, kind of the stabilizer right now, and then we’ve got a bunch of other guys competing. Xavier is doing a good job and making good progress.”

My thoughts: Ferentz took this opportunity to praise the safeties as a whole. He mentioned Schulte, Koen Entringer and Sebastian Castro.

That makes sense. Iowa has a good group at both corner and safety. But, Xavier Nwankpa is ascending here into a starring role alongside Cooper DeJean in the Hawkeyes’ defensive backfield.

His lone leading performance thus far in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl shutout of Kentucky lived up to the five-star billing. Nwankpa had a pick-six, eight tackles and a pair of breakups.

