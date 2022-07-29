Revised Kyler Murray contract, without homework clause, not yet on file with NFL or NFLPA

On Monday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and owner Michael Bidwill signed Murray’s contract. That same day, it was posted to the internal databases of the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

The Cardinals released a statement on Thursday explaining that the “Independent Study” addendum was removed from the deal. Reportedly, the change was made on Wednesday. Per a league source, the revised contract has not yet landed in the systems of the league or the union.

It doesn’t mean the change hasn’t been made. It only means that, if it has, it has yet to be filed. The fact that the original contract ended up in the databases the same day it was filed makes the delay a little conspicuous.

Maybe it’ll make it before the end of business today. Maybe it will show up by Monday. For now, we’ll refrain from suggesting that one of the strangest stories in recent years (and definitely a future chapter in Playmakers 2) has been capped by a claim that the controversial homework clause was removed when it really wasn’t.

We’re not suggesting that. That would be very odd. It would be almost as odd as insisting on putting a homework clause in a franchise quarterback’s contract.

