Revised Class 4A, Region III track and field meet schedule released

Apr. 18—BULLARD — The Bullard Independent School District issued a revised schedule for the University Interscholastic League, Class 4A, Region III Track and Field Championship, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Panther Stadium on the Bullard High School campus.

The top-four finishers from the area meets for schools in District 17-24 will be in Bullard attempting to earn a trip to the upcoming state championship meet in Austin (University of Texas).

The region covers a wide swath of Texas from just north of Austin, up to Waco, across East Texas, down to Southeast Texas and extending westward to the Houston area.

Friday Schedule Qualifiers from J'ville, Bullard, Rusk

Finals

9:00 a.m.- 3,200 Meters Payton Childs, (BHS), Riley Roberts (BHS)

9:00 a.m.- Pole Vault (Boys) Cole Johnson (BHS)

11:00 a.m.- Long Jump (B/G) Girls- Carley Tucker (BHS), Paige Barrett (BHS)

11:00 a.m.- Discus (Boys)

Noon- Pole Vault (Girls) Riaze DeKock (BHS)

1:00 p.m. — Discus (Girls)

Prelims (B/G)

2:00 p.m. — 4X100 Meter Relay

2:20 p.m. — 110 Hurdles (Boys) Aiden McDonald (BHS)

2:20 p.m. — 100 Hurdles (Girls) JaNiyah Jackson (RHS), Kali Bannister (BHS)

2:40 p.m. — 100 Meter Dash Boys-Canaan Dennis (JHS)

3:00 p.m. — 4X200 Meter Relay

3:30 p.m. — 400 Meter Run Boys- Vining/BHS; Girls- LaNajah Ticey/JHS, Tucker/BHS

4:15 p.m. — 300 Meter Hurdles Girls- Lizzy Kimbrell (RHS); Bannister (BHS)

4:45 p.m. — 200 Meter Dash Boys- Dennis (JHS)

5:30 p.m. — 4X400 Meter Relay Boys- BHS; Girls- BHS

Saturday Schedule (Finals) Qualifiers from J'ville, Bullard, Rusk

8:00 a.m. — High Jump (Boys) Jakob Jones (BHS), Chance Washington (RHS)

9:00 a.m. — Triple Jump (Girls) Tucker (BHS)

9:00 a.m. — Shot Put (Girls)

9:00 a.m. — Triple Jump (Boys) Brenden Richardson (JHS)

10:00 a.m.- High Jump (Girls)

11:00 a.m. — Shot Put (Boys)

12:30 p.m. — 4X100 Meter Relay (B&G)

12:45 p.m. — 800 Meter Run Boys- Brayden Vining (BHS), Girls- Kenley Vining (BHS)

1:00 p.m. — 110 Meter Hurdles

1:00 p.m. — 100 Meter Hurdles

1:15 p.m. — 100 Meter Dash

1:30 p.m. — 4X200 Meter Relay

1:45 p.m. — 400 Meter Run

2:00 p.m. — 300 Meter Hurdles

2:30 p.m. — 200 Meter Hurdles

3:00 p.m. — 1,600 Meter Run Girls- Childs (BHS), Roberts (BHS)

3:30 p.m. — 4X400 Meter Relay