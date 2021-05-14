The reviews of Justin Fields’ first practice as a Bear are in!

The Chicago Bears kicked off arguably the most anticipated rookie minicamp in recent history on Friday, where Chicago’s rookie class took to the practice field for the first time at Halas Hall.

While there’s an excitement about this entire rookie draft class, the one player that everyone was waiting to see was quarterback Justin Fields.

Members of the media were at practice on Friday, where they shared their thoughts on Fields’ first practice as a Bear. And while you can’t read too much into a practice, it’s hard to ignore the rave reviews he was getting.

Accuracy, comfortably taking snaps under center, sharp, very good, calm and fun to watch were mentioned when describing Fields.

Hard to call Justin Fields’ first practice anything other than a success. He was accurate (I only saw one pass I would call poor) and showed absolutely zero issues taking snaps from center. Like a Pro Day, it looked like it should — very good. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) May 14, 2021

That was fun watching Justin Fields practice for the first time. He was sharp out there. Very accurate. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) May 14, 2021

Sure, it’s just one practice without pads during the offseason. But you can’t help but grin when you hear some of the early rave reviews about the player everyone hopes can rewrite the quarterback narrative in Chicago.

Here are some photos from Fields at practice from various members of the media:

First practice for QB1. pic.twitter.com/RgjHJp38Py — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) May 14, 2021

Justin Fields in a Bears uniform, on an actual football field. pic.twitter.com/qjrToNUQEJ — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) May 14, 2021

Fields Day at Halas Hall. pic.twitter.com/4TZU55cp3H — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 14, 2021

