The reviews of Justin Fields’ first practice as a Bear are in!

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
The Chicago Bears kicked off arguably the most anticipated rookie minicamp in recent history on Friday, where Chicago’s rookie class took to the practice field for the first time at Halas Hall.

While there’s an excitement about this entire rookie draft class, the one player that everyone was waiting to see was quarterback Justin Fields.

Members of the media were at practice on Friday, where they shared their thoughts on Fields’ first practice as a Bear. And while you can’t read too much into a practice, it’s hard to ignore the rave reviews he was getting.

Accuracy, comfortably taking snaps under center, sharp, very good, calm and fun to watch were mentioned when describing Fields.

Sure, it’s just one practice without pads during the offseason. But you can’t help but grin when you hear some of the early rave reviews about the player everyone hopes can rewrite the quarterback narrative in Chicago.

Here are some photos from Fields at practice from various members of the media:

Bears fans are really excited for start of rookie minicamp and first look at Justin Fields

