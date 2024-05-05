Reviewing Vikings’ trade for T.J. Hockenson

On November 1, 2022, the Minnesota Vikings made a blockbuster trade to acquire former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota had to give up a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit to land Hockenson, as well as a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional pick in 2024. The Vikings drafted tight end Irv Smith Jr. out of Alabama, but injuries derailed what Minnesota thought it had at tight end, so trading for Hockenson gave the Vikings serious ammunition at tight end.

Looking back on the trade, Minnesota not only got a Pro-Bowl tight end, but the Vikings also picked safety Jay Ward in 2023 and maneuvered themselves to pick QB J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. On the other hand, the Lions used the picks to select former Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker in ’23 and just picked Alabama CB Terrion Arnold during the ’24 NFL Draft.

So, which team won the trade? It’s hard to say right now until both McCarthy and Arnold play in 2024. The Vikings have Hockenson, who inked an extension with Minnesota, but the Lions also drafted his replacement in Sam LaPorta, who has every bit lived up to the hype in Detroit.

If J.J. McCarthy is what Minnesota believes he is and leads the Vikings as the face of the franchise for years to come, it’s hard not to believe Minnesota has the edge in this trade when it’s all said and done. While Arnold might be a great cornerback for the Lions, the QB position means everything in today’s NFL.

Looking back at the TJ Hockenson trade, here is how it played out:#Vikings receive:

• TJ Hockenson

• Pick 134 in 2023 (traded down to acquire Jay Ward)

• Pick 129 in 2024 (used to acquire JJ McCarthy)#Lions receive:

• Pick 55 in 2023 (traded down to acquire Hendon Hooker)… pic.twitter.com/vbAzZWdkgA — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) May 1, 2024

