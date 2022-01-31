Reviewing Packers Wire’s 12 bold predictions for 2021 season

Making bold predictions can often be a fool’s errand before an NFL season, but any exercise in making predictions is mostly worthless without going back after to review what went into the decision-making process and how it may have worked or been flawed.

Before the start of the regular season, we here at Packers Wire made 12 bold predictions for the 2021 season.

It’s time to review those predictions now:

Preston Smith

Prediction: 10.0 or more sacks

Actual: 9.0 sacks

This one came close to hitting. As predicted, Smith showed up in better shape and properly motivated, and Joe Barry asked him to do less covering and more pass-rushing. The result was another highly productive season for Smith in an odd-numbered year. His career has been one of ebbs and flows. A year after producing 26 total pressures, Smith came back to Green Bay on a highly incentivized deal and created a career-high 62 pressures in 2021.

A.J. Dillon

Prediction: Over 900 total yards

Actual: 1,116 total yards

A big hit. The thought here was that Dillon would get Jamaal Williams’ workload but do more with it. The second-year back averaged 4.3 yards per carry and was productive as a receiver. He ended up handling 221 total touches, and he led the Packers in rushing yards (803). Both Dillon and Aaron Jones went over 1,000 total yards.

Amari Rodgers

Prediction: Under 20 catches

Actual: 4 catches

Another big hit. The Packers went into the season with veterans atop the receiver depth chart, complicating Rodgers’ path to touches, and he never found a way to get on the field consistently (103 total snaps) or create a meaningful role on offense. The rookie even struggled as a returner on special teams. Patience is required, but Rodgers needs to be much better as a second-year player in 2022.

Kingsley Keke

Prediction: 30 or more pressures

Actual: 24

A miss, but this one was on the right track until an odd sequence of events to end the 2021 season derailed Keke’s career in Green Bay. He was released earlier this month and later claimed by the Texans. After a slow start, Keke delivered multiple pressures in eight of his final nine games, and he had 12 total in his final three games before an injury situation reset his path and led to his release. With three more games, he would have almost certainly threatened the 30-pressure mark. Keke has real talent as an interior pass-rusher. It’s a shame his development won’t continue in Green Bay.

Inside linebackers

Prediction: Marginal improvement

Actual: Substantial improvement

A BIG swing and a miss. De’Vondre Campbell, who was signed in June to a one-year deal, came flying out of the gates and produced a first-team All-Pro season, while Krys Barnes improved slightly in his second season. Could anyone have seen Campbell’s season coming? He was an impact player against the run and in coverage. The Packers defense improved at inside linebacker but did not improve substantially overall, possibly providing evidence for why the team doesn’t value the position.

Offensive line

Prediction: Takes step back

Actual: Took step back

This one was pretty obvious, looking back. Turns out, losing an All-Pro center and not having an All-Pro at left tackle isn’t so easy to overcome. To be fair, the Packers performed admirably along the offensive line given the departures and injuries. But there’s no doubt that the group wasn’t as good this season. Overall, the Packers had a pass-block grade of 73.8 and a run-block grade of 61.8 in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Last season, the offensive line rated out at 80.0 in pass-blocking and 76.2 in run-blocking. The regression was at least partly why the offense wasn’t as explosive or productive in 2021.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Prediction: Yards/catch goes down, drops also go down

Actual: Yards/catch went down, drops also went down

This one was a hit, although Valdes-Scantling didn’t play a full season due to injury. He averaged 16.5 yards per catch, down from an NFL-best 20.9 in 2020, and he dropped zero passes in 2021 after dropping seven the year before. Valdes-Scantling looked like a far more complete and far more confident player overall. The bad news: Injuries to his hamstring and back meant playing almost 350 fewer snaps in 2021.

No. 2 CB

Prediction: Fatal flaw

Actual: Strength

A miss, and a big one. The assumption was that Kevin King would be the No. 2 cornerback for much of the season while rookie Eric Stokes learned the ropes and went through the normal ups and downs of a first-year player at a premium position. And, remember, in early September, Rasul Douglas wasn’t even a twinkle in Brian Gutekunst’s eye. King went down with another batch of injuries, and Stokes and Douglas stepped up to give the Packers a pair of dependable perimeter cornerbacks, even after Jaire Alexander went down in Week 4. What looked like a flawed position again turned into a big strength for the Packers defense. Stokes was fantastic, and Douglas, after being added in October, led the defense in interceptions and high-value plays.

Randall Cobb, Robert Tonyan

Prediction: Cobb has more TD catches than Tonyan

Actual: Cobb caught five TD passes to Tonyan’s two

A hit. There was little chance Tonyan would repeat his 2020 season, and the expected regression – combined with his season-ending knee injury in late October – opened the door for others to catch more touchdown passes in the Packers offense. Cobb, one of Rodgers’ most trusted targets, caught five touchdown passes in his return to Green Bay. Allen Lazard finished second on the team with eight receiving scores, while Aaron Jones set a new career-high with six touchdown catches. Tonyan had only two in eight games.

Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage

Prediction: Pro Bowl

Actual: No Pro Bowl

A miss. Amos had another rock-solid season, but it probably wasn’t Pro Bowl worthy, not with only three safeties from each conference going to the Pro Bowl. Someday, he’ll get more national recognition for everything he does from the safety position. Savage’s big season in Joe Barry’s season defense never materialized. In fact, he suffered sharp regression in 2021 after a terrific second season. One of Barry’s biggest goals for 2022 has to be getting more out of Savage from the safety position.

Packers wins

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Prediction: 12

Actual: 13

Close. The Packers survived a Week 1 meltdown and a few difficult stretches in the schedule to finish with 13 wins for the third straight season. Between 2019 and 2021, the Packers won an NFL-high 39 games. Finishing 8-0 at home allowed for some wiggle room on the road. The Packers lost in Jacksonville (Saints), Kansas City, Minnesota and Detroit but captured the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 13-4 record. We thought the Packers would be really good, and they were.

Packers Super Bowl

Prediction: Packers play in Super Bowl

Actual: Packers lose in divisional round

A miss, obviously. It all looked lined up for the Packers to end the regular season: No. 1 seed, homefield advantage, key players coming back, and needing just two wins at Lambeau Field to go to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl as the NFC representative. Another golden opportunity wasted. The Packers played poorly in two of the three phases against the 49ers, gave up leads of 7-0 and 10-3 and lost at home to the NFC’s sixth seed. The stars aligned for the top-seeded Packers but it wasn’t to be. Ten years after losing at home as the No. 1 seed in the divisional round, the Packers repeated the feat to end 2021.

1

