Reviewing Packers’ options as trade deadline nears

The Green Bay Packers probably weren’t expecting to be picking up the pieces from a disappointing home loss to a division rival during the two days before the trade deadline.

One game shouldn’t and almost certainly won’t change how Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will approach Tuesday’s deadline. He has a good football team with some obvious holes. That was true before Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s still true now.

However, how he handles the trade deadline will be telling. The Packers have many different ways they could attack the deadline, and each option brings with it information about how Gutekunst views his team now and in the future.

Here’s a full review of the Packers’ options: