Reviewing the Packers 2020 draft class after one year

You probably still have a preconceived opinion about the Green Bay Packers’ 2020 draft class. Your feelings are justified, as a lot of people were confused by Brian Gutekunst’s approach in his third season as the Packers’ general manager. He drafted Aaron Rodgers’ eventual replacement with the team’s first pick. The decision sent shockwaves through the league, and Gutekunst followed it up by selecting more players who seemingly wouldn’t play a whole lot in their rookie season. Well, almost a year later, you could say Gutekunst’s vision was a lot more encouraging than originally thought.

After a season in which Green Bay went 13-3 and was one game away from the Super Bowl, here is a pick-by-pick breakdown of Gutekunst’s nine picks from 2020 and how they performed in Year 1:

Round 1, pick 26: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Snaps: 0 Certainly, the most controversial pick of the draft, and this year was very much a redshirt season for Love. Most analysts agreed Love was a raw talent that could benefit from learning behind an established NFL quarterback. No one is better for that job than Aaron Rodgers. Love didn’t have a preseason, he never took a snap all season, or even dress for that matter, however, that shouldn’t bother fans. As long as Rodgers is playing at an MVP level, it benefits Love to sit and watch. When Love gets a chance to play next preseason, we will have a better understanding of where he’s at in his development.

Round 2, pick 62: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Snaps: 97 There wasn’t a lot of expectation for Dillon entering 2020. He was the third guy on the depth chart behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in an offense that requires a lot out of the running back position. That said, in limited spots, Dillon showed a lot of promise. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and had a monster game in week 16 against the Tennessee Titans. His 24 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns were the best performance from any Packers rookie all year. During that game, Dillon showed that he is a capable starter if the team moves on from Jones and Williams.

Round 3, pick 94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Snaps: 31 Before a season-ending ACL injury, Deguara was shaping out to be an intricate piece in Green Bay’s offense. He fit seamlessly into the H-back role, proving he could be relied on as a blocker and pass catcher. The sample size for Deguara is still small, but there’s a lot of hope moving forward. If he can stay healthy, Degurara will have a large role on this team as soon as next season.

Round 5, pick 175: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

Snaps: 190 (defense) There were a lot of people who were high on Martin in training camp. Some even believed he was in contention to be the starter, but a knee injury landed him on injured reserve before the season could start. Martin wouldn’t return until Week 7, and by then, he was well behind UDFA rookie Krys Barnes. Early on, it was clear Martin was a developing player, he played almost too fast at times and was frequently guilty of being out of position. There’s plenty of time for him to be a serviceable player in Green Bay, but the idea that he is a starter in 2021 might be a bit of a stretch. During Monday’s press conference, Gutekunst said inside linebacker was a position they would aim to improve at this offseason. “I think we have to have more productive play out of there,” he said. “Obviously, we had some injuries there early in the year, and I was really proud of the way some of the guys stepped in and competed, but I do think we need to have better production out of our inside linebacker group.”

Round 6, pick 192: Jon Runyan, G, Michigan

Snaps: 160 (offense) Runyan was one of the most underrated picks from this class. When injuries hit the offensive line, Runyan got a chance to show his ability, and, for the most part, he faired pretty well. The offense didn’t have much of a setback with him as the starter, which could thrust him into a prominent role after another offseason. If Runyan can build on a strong rookie season, he has a chance to compete for starting guard duties in 2021. At the very least, the Packers know they have a solid backup.

Round 6, pick 208: Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

Snaps: 0 After spending the entire 2020 season on the practice squad, Hanson is a bit of a wild card. He started 49 games at center for Oregon over four seasons but didn’t make the initial roster and was never activated during the season. Green Bay did go ahead and re-sign him so that is an encouraging sign. With Corey Linsley set to hit free agency, the team could turn to Hanson to compete for starting center duties. Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick are also options, depending on the route they choose.

Round 6, pick 209: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana

Snaps: 0 We didn’t get to see Stepaniak in action after he recovered from a knee injury suffered at Indiana. He was activated on December 9 and practiced with the team for a month before going on IR. He was inactive for every game he was available, but Stepaniak will have the chance to battle for a roster spot this summer. The 2020 season showed that you can never have too much depth on the offensive line.

Round 7, pick 236: Vernon Scott, S, TCU

Snaps: 273 (including special teams) In a crowded defensive backfield, Scott played in 15 games for Green Bay this past season. He combined for 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. Overall, Vernon flashed despite limited playing time. He has the versatility to play multiple positions including, in the box, in the slot, or even deep safety. Scott is a rare safety hybrid that could eventually turn into more than just a special-teamer if he puts it all together.

Round 7, pick 242: Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami

Snaps: 85 (defense only) The jury is still out on what Garvin brings to the table. In 8 games, he totaled 5 tackles and just one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. Garvin has great length and footwork for the edge position, but he still needs to develop his technique to get on the field for consistent reps. Except for injuries, the Packers have no reason to play Garvin over Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, or Rashan Gary. Of course, the bar is pretty low for Garvin as a 7th round pick, so the fact that he saw the field at all this year is a good sign.

Final thoughts

Green Bay’s 2020 draft class raised a lot of eyebrows, but in hindsight, maybe it’s not as bad as we once thought. The early returns on players like Deguara and Dillon have been pretty good. Also, Runyan and Martin could also end up being starters. Gutekunst definitely opened himself up to some harsh criticism after he drafted Love. However, one pick doesn’t define a draft class, and the evaluation doesn’t end after the first year. There’s plenty of time for Gutekunst to show what he foresaw from his 2020 draft selections over the next few years. On Monday, he told reporters he had no regrets about the draft, and he was hopeful for the future of the 2020 class. “I think that the opportunities that our players got from that draft class, I thought they performed very well...looking at all those guys we drafted last year, I’m excited about their future and what they can do for the Green Bay Packers.”