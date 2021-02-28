Reviewing the NFL draft’s No. 27 pick from the last decade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Stevens
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With an unusual offseason that won’t have the NFL Scouting Combine due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 NFL draft might be sneaking up on everyone. Now just two months away, the Baltimore Ravens are likely knee-deep in their preparations; scouting prospects to move them up and down their draft board.

The Ravens’ first pick is at No. 27 in the first round, which has historically been a pretty good draft spot. While the exact pick number has no bearing on what a player will do once in the league, quite a few special players have been taken at the 27th spot, including one of Baltimore’s own. Of the 11 players selected at No. 27 from 2010-2020, they’ve earned a combined 11 Pro Bowl nominations and four first-team All-Pro nominations.

Instead of looking forward to which prospects might make the most sense for Baltimore, let’s take a look back at what type of player has typically been taken over the last decade.

2020: Seattle Seahawks - LB Jordyn Brooks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Though Brooks has had limited time to impress given his lone year in the NFL and a knee injury, he's done well for himself. Starting six games for the Seahawks, Brooks had 57 combined tackles, two tackles for a loss, and two passes defensed. With Seattle potentially losing some defensive talent, 2021 will be a big year for Brooks. He'll likely have a bigger opportunity to make an impact and become a star in his own right.

2019: Oakland Raiders - S Johnathan Abram

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Abram didn't get to show off during his rookie campaign at all, as a shoulder injury ended his season during his first game. Unfortunately, while Abram would finally get on the field in 2020, injuries and COVID-19 derailed his second season in the league as well, seeing him miss three games. Though Abram was hampered a bit last season, he had some positive moments for the Raiders. He finished with two interceptions, six passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 86 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, and four quarterback hits. If Abram is able to stay healthy in 2021, he should be viewed as a player ready to break out for Las Vegas. He's a hard-hitting safety who has the speed to make quarterbacks pay for looking his way. Once he puts it all together, he's going to be dangerous.

2018: Seattle Seahawks - RB Rashaad Penny

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the very few offensive players taken at No. 27 over the last decade, Penny hasn't really come close to living up to his first-round grade. Over three seasons, Penny has played in just 27 games, starting none of them. He's put up a combined 823 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 161 carries, adding another 158 yards and a touchdown reception through the air. Penny has been hampered by injuries since coming into the league. He went on injured reserve late into the 2019 season and missed most of the 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list. With his injury history and the potential loss of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde in free agency, the Seahawks might be looking for some fresh competition for Penny in either free agency of the 2021 NFL draft. As Penny enters the final year of his rookie deal (excluding the fifth-year option which Seattle will likely decline soon), it will be a big one. Another disappointing season and it'll be unlikely the Seahawks want to bring him back.

2017: Buffalo Bills - CB Tre'Davious White

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

White is widely considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league right now. That's backed up by his two Pro Bowl nods and his 2019 first-team All-Pro nomination. White has been a force for Buffalo. He's started all 61 games he was active for, coming down with 15 interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (including one for a touchdown), 2.5 sacks, 238 combined tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and four quarterback hits. Over the last three seasons, White hasn't allowed better than a 56.9% completion rate or a passer rating better than 79.9. Buffalo wisely used the available fifth-year option on White but also signed him to a four-year extension just before the 2020 season. White is now one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league, matching his awards and outstanding play.

2016: Green Bay Packers - DT Kenny Clark

We're now at the point where players have either signed extensions with their original team or have hit free agency and are now elsewhere. It's the real defining point of a player's success, matching the money to their play. There's a reason why Green Bay kept Clark, making him one of the highest-paid interior defensive linemen in the NFL. After earning his only Pro Bowl nomination last year on the back of a six-sack season, Clark had a down 2020 regular season due to injuries but came alive for the Packers in the playoffs, where he notched 2.5 sacks over two games.

2015: Dallas Cowboys - DB Byron Jones

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was initially drafted to play safety but switched to cornerback in 2018, which turned out to be a huge boon for Dallas and eventually the Dolphins as well. In his final two years with the Cowboys as a cornerback, Jones allowed a 52.8% completion rate, giving up just five touchdowns on 144 targets. However, he had a pretty down 2020 campaign -- his first with Miami -- allowing a 60.3% completion rate, five touchdown receptions, and a 108.0 passer rating on 73 targets. It's easy to dismiss Jones' 2020 season with the Dolphins as being a dud. But with a full season in Miami, there's hope Jones can return back to form in 2021, especially if the Dolphins can play to his strengths a little more. Regardless, Jones is a versatile and effective cornerback rightfully considered to be among the league's best.

2014: Arizona Cardinals - DB Deone Bucannon

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't seem like Arizona really knew where to put Bucannon, lining him up at both safety and linebacker through his five years with the team. However, the real testament to how good or bad Bucannon really is comes after his time with the Cardinals After signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, he only played eight snaps before being cut. While Bucannon got more playing time with the New York Giants, he didn't make a big enough impact to warrant being back. Ultimately, Bucannon spent the 2020 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad, playing no snaps at all. The physical talent is clearly there but his time in the league might be coming to an end quickly. At this point, Bucannon is likely to be viewed as a developmental option or a special teams player rather than a starter.

2013: Houston Texans - WR DeAndre Hopkins

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens just barely missed out on Hopkins, seeing him go off the board to the Texans at No. 27 while they took safety Matt Elam at No. 32 following their second Super Bowl win. Baltimore tried to fix their mistake by trading for Hopkins last offseason but the Texans eventually sent him to the Cardinals instead. Hopkins is universally considered to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He's earned three first-team All-Pro nominations, as well as five trips to the Pro Bowl. In total, Hopkins has caught 747 passes for 10,009 yards and 60 touchdown receptions over his eight years in the league.

2012: Cincinnati Bengals - G Kevin Zeitler

Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

As an offensive lineman, there are few stats to use to really judge Zeitler on. But he's been rock solid throughout his career for the Bengals, Browns, and Giants, playing nearly 100% of the snaps since 2016 and missing just nine games over his nine-year career. Spending the last two seasons in New York, Zeitler has given up just five sacks and earned grades of 76.4 (2019) and 65.9 (2020) from Pro Football Focus. While a poor 2020 season could point to Zeitler beginning a downward trend at the end of his career, the Giants weren't exactly excellent around him, potentially impacting his play. Still, New York has a big decision on what to do with Zeitler this offseason, potentially seeing him cut as a way to free up cap space. Though Zeitler hasn't gotten any awards, he's been a really good guard throughout his career. The Ravens would be lucky to find someone of his caliber at No. 27 this year.

2011: Baltimore Ravens - CB Jimmy Smith

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore loves taking cornerbacks at the end of the first round and have done so at No. 27 before, grabbing Smith. At the time, it was a big-risk and big-reward move as Smith looked to be the most physically gifted cornerback in the draft but was still a little raw with some red flags off the field. It turned out to be a pretty good selection, seeing Smith eventually take over the starting job on the outside and playing at a Pro Bowl level regularly. Unfortunately, injuries have limited what has been a very promising career and might skew opinions with hindsight. Still, Smith has been a great player for the Ravens. He's been very capable both on the outside and the inside, playing extraordinarily well in 2020 in a lesser role. Back for 2021, Smith might be the latest player to play their entire career in Baltimore, which just goes to show the love the team has for him.

2010: New England Patriots - DB Devin McCourty

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

McCourty has been about as consistent as any player in the league over his decade in the league. Starting at cornerback to begin his career, McCourty notched 14 interceptions over his first three years in the NFL. Transitioning to safety in 2013, McCourty has largely dominated that assignment as well even if he has been underrated throughout his career at the position. Just like Smith and the Ravens, McCourty has spent his entire career with the Patriots. It's a testament to how much love the franchise has for him and goes to show just how good of a player he still is entering his mid-30s.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 11 players the Texans could take in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft

    The Houston Texans start the 2021 NFL draft at No. 67 overall in Round 3. Here are 11 players who might be there when they pick.

  • New Orleans mayor makes pitch for Russell Wilson

    Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints. “I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in [more]

  • Gators take series over Samford with 18-2 win

    A close game was completely blown open in an eight-run seventh inning as the Florida Gators beat Samford 18-2 to take the weekend series. The Gators wasted little time getting the offense going. Jacob Young extended his hitting streak to 25 games, just four shy of tying the school record, with a leadoff double.

  • ‘You Are a Monster’: N.Y. Politicians React after Second Harassment Claim against Cuomo

    New York politicians criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday following a second allegation of sexual harassment. Former health policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, in comments to the New York Times. According to Bennett, Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the Times. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.” Cuomo said in response to the allegation that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements Bennett accused him of making. Bennett’s allegations come after former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment, including kissing her on the lips without consent. “[Governor Cuomo,] you are a monster, and it is time for you to go. Now,” State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat who represents parts of Westchester and the Bronx, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Biaggi has previously worked in the Cuomo administration, but told City and State on Friday that the current “behavior by the governor and his administration has really prevented New York from having good governance.” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she supports an “independent review” of the allegations against Cuomo. “Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously,” Hochul said. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) took to Twitter to call for “an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.” New York mayoral candidate Mara Wiley also spoke out against the governor. “I am disgusted. I believe Charlotte Bennett,” Wiley said in a statement. “Senior officials in the governor’s office were aware of his behavior. . . . What happened to these complaints? Why was no further action taken? How many other times has this happened?”

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Big trade, bigger surprises in top 10

    Check out the big trades and even bigger surprise picks in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL.com's Charley Casserly

  • Rashod Bateman runs a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at EXOS combine

    In a normal year, Saturday would have consisted of a slew of 40-yard dash times generated by incoming NFL players at the Scouting Combine. Obviously, this is far from a normal year. Still, at least one draft prospect ran really fast in a straight line on Saturday. Former Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, through agent Blake [more]

  • Pelicans Instant Reactions: Spurs silence New Orleans offense to earn win

    The Pelicans never got things going offensively on Saturday against the Spurs, falling on the road 117-114.

  • With no owner involvement, Pete Carroll is calling the shots in Seattle

    Whether it happens this year or next year, it seems inevitable that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson officially will ask the Seahawks to trade him. When the official request comes — or when the offers arrive from the Cowboys, Bears, Raiders, or Saints — who with the Seahawks will decide whether it’s time to move on [more]

  • Morning mock draft: Bills take edge Joseph Ossai via NFL.com

    Buffalo Bills pick EDGE Joseph Ossai in NFL.com 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • How Deb Haaland's confirmation bid became a 'proxy fight' over fossil fuels

    Joe Biden’s progressive nominee for interior secretary faced harsh questions from lawmakers with deep industry ties Deb Haaland at a Senate hearing on her confirmation as interior secretary. Photograph: Reuters Partway through the sometimes contentious confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland as US secretary of the interior last week came an acknowledgement of the two powerful forces, with very different attitudes to the climate crisis, that have squared off over the nomination. “I almost feel like your nomination is a proxy fight over the future of fossil fuels,” Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, told Haaland during the Senate hearing. Haaland, a strong advocate for climate action who is seeking to be the first Indigenous American confirmed as a cabinet secretary, was careful to not wade directly into this fray herself, assuring the senators that fossil fuels would be around for “years to come” and that she intended to be someone who will “serve all Americans, not just my one district in New Mexico”. But the battle lines between the fossil fuel industry and the activists and environmentalists opposed to it have been starkly drawn in the fight for Haaland’s nomination. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican who has received nearly $1.2m from oil and gas companies and their employees in his time in the Senate, said he was “troubled by many of [Haaland’s] radical views” and scolded her over a tweet in which she said Republicans didn’t believe in science. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, said he was “deeply concerned” over Haaland’s “radical” support for Joe Biden’s pausing of oil and gas drilling on public land, neglecting to mention his campaign had taken $288,500 from these industries in just the past five years. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who has over his Senate career accepted nearly $1.7m from oil and gas interests, pointedly asked Haaland: “Will your administration be guided by a prejudice against fossil fuel, or will it be guided by science?” while Utah’s Mike Lee, who blamed protections placed on Bears Ears, an area of the state important to Native Americans, for “impoverishing” locals, has taken in $366,000 from oil and gas during his Senate tenure. This staunch opposition will probably not sink Haaland’s nomination given Republicans are the minority in the Senate and Joe Manchin, a conservative swing Democrat from the coal heartland of West Virginia, has said he will vote to confirm her after getting sufficient assurances that fossil fuels won’t be immediately jettisoned in order to tackle the unfolding climate crisis. But the feud over Haaland’s nomination highlights the enormous political challenge of rapidly shifting the US away from oil, coal and gas towards cleaner forms of energy to avert ever more disastrous heatwaves, flooding, wildfires, societal unrest and other maladies. Republicans have signaled they will fiercely enforce a status quo whereby fossil fuel extraction across vast swaths of public land, including areas sacred to Native Americans, remains unhindered. Opposing them is a broad coalition of environmental, youth and indigenous rights groups, along with the progressive wing of the Democratic party, who see Haaland’s historic ascent as a pivotal moment to confront longstanding environmental, economic, racial and social inequities. “Grassroots advocacy and Native civic engagement and not campaign contributions from extractive industries should be the major factor in the direction of the Department of the Interior,” said Judith LeBlanc, executive director of Native Organizers Alliance, which as been part of an effort in which tens of thousands of letters have been sent by Indigenous Americans to senators calling for Haaland’s confirmation. She added: “It goes without saying the importance of this moment to Indigenous peoples everywhere. For an Indigenous woman to step into this role means real change is in the making. It reflects a reckoning with the long history of systemic racism.” A Laguna Pueblo member, Haaland has become a progressive champion through her advocacy for tribal communities as well as for the Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to eliminate US greenhouse gas emissions – a quarter of which are currently generated on public lands. “For us, her confirmation means progress towards environmental, racial and economic justice,” said Ellen Sciales, spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, a youth justice organization. But while Haaland may take part in protests such as the one over the Dakota Access pipeline that threatens the land and water of the Standing Rock tribe, her supporters point out she has enough bipartisan bona fides to lead a department with 70,000 members of staff that manages around a fifth of the American landmass. “A unique thing about Deb is her track record during the partisan Trump era,” said Jade Begay, a member of the Tesuque Pueblo and Navajo Nation and the climate justice campaign director of the NDN Collective. “She’s a skilled politician who knows how to work across party lines, and a lot of interior [department] policies are about relationships between communities who don’t see eye to eye, like the fossil fuel industry and environmentalists. We need someone who is a skilled bridge maker and that’s who Deb Haaland is.” Haaland with Don Young of Alaska before the hearing. Photograph: Reuters Even Don Young, a Republican US representative known for his embrace of the fossil fuel industry who said at the hearing that “you have to be on pot” to think oil and gas are going to be phased out, said he backed Haaland’s nomination after working productively with her. “She has worked with me. She has crossed the aisle, and as a member of this administration, I know she will do a good job,” the Alaskan lawmaker said. “Respectfully, I want you to listen to her. Understand that there’s a broad picture.”The struggle over Haaland’s nomination, and the obstacles she faces once confirmed, may well illustrate the overall climate challenge in miniature. Will the US pull off the trick of speedily switching to renewables while bringing along those workers who risk being left behind, or will it remain umbilically attached to extractive industries that blight the climate, water supplies and people’s health? Climate activists hope Haaland will help deliver the former. “She understands the science behind climate change, and the urgent need to shift our priorities,” said Sharon Buccino, director of lands for the National Resource Defense Council. “Her opponents are stuck in the past – we need to look to energy sources other than oil and gas to deliver a secure and prosperous energy future.”

  • Brandon Beane added to hype for Bills CB Dane Jackson again

    General manager Brandon Beane on Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson.

  • All 9 Massachusetts members of US House vote in favor of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill

    In the end, the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to go big in the latest relief package.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • NBA All-Star 2021 players: Who deserves the nod in fantasy?

    With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Marcus Morris Sr. with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • Canelo Alvarez overwhelms Avni Yildirim, wins by stoppage

    Canelo Alvarez was so on point that Avni Yildirim didn't bother to come out for the fourth round.

  • New IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson playfully gives ‘the boot’ to NASCAR firesuit fashion

    Jimmie Johnson is eschewing the boot cut for his IndyCar firesuit, which drew some good-natured ribbing from his NASCAR peers.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.